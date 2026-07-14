Lark Distilling Co. swoops into Asian travel retail with Lotte at Changi

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Lark Distilling Co.
Lark Distilling Co. single malt portfolio Lotte DF Changi

The whiskies are available across Lotte’s Changi Airport stores in Terminals 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Single malt whisky brand Lark Distilling Co. has made its debut in the Asian travel retail channel, in partnership with Lotte Duty Free at Singapore Changi Airport.

Available across Lotte’s Changi Airport stores in Terminals 1, 2, 3 and 4, the launch is supported by a dedicated brand showcase in T3, giving international travellers the opportunity to discover Lark’s award-winning Tasmanian single malts before departure.

The debut also marks the exclusive Asia travel retail launch of the limited edition No.166 Dark Lark, alongside a curated selection from the brand’s Signature Collection and travel retail-exclusive Atlas Series.

Lark Distilling Co. CEO Stuart Gregor commented: “Launching with Lotte Duty Free at Changi Airport is a major milestone for Lark as we continue expanding internationally. Together with our recent success at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, it reflects the growing global recognition of Tasmanian single malt.”

In addition to Dark Lark, the range at Lotte Changi features No.168 Cinder Forest from the Signature Collection, together with the No.172 Wild Haven and No.294 Ember Eclipse TREX expressions from the Atlas Series.

Lotte Duty Free Singapore Managing Director Bruce Ham Seokim noted: “We are delighted to welcome Lark Distilling Co. to Lotte Duty Free Singapore and introduce the brand to travellers across Asia travel retail.

“As the exclusive retailer of No.166 Dark Lark outside Australia, we are proud to offer our customers first access to one of Lark’s most sought-after releases, alongside the brand’s award-winning portfolio of Tasmanian single malts.”

READ NEXT: Lark launches travel retail exclusive activation at Sydney Airport

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