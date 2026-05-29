Lark launches TR-exclusive activation at SYD

Image Credit: Lark Distillery

Lark Distilling Co. has launched a major activation at Sydney Airport in partnership with Heinemann Tax & Duty Free, showcasing its newly released 700ml single malt collection and reinforcing its growing presence within the travel retail channel.

Running throughout May and June, the activation introduces travellers to three travel retail-exclusive Tasmanian single malt whiskies alongside Devil’s Storm No.183 and Ruby Abyss No.285, which recently claimed both World’s Best Design and Best Range Design at the World Whiskies Awards 2026 in London.

The campaign has already delivered strong results, with Lark rising from 17th position during the same period last year to become the number one single malt brand and third-largest brand overall within the airport’s alcohol category.

The travel retail-exclusive collection comprises Cinder Forest No.168, Wild Haven No.172 and Ember Eclipse No.294, each available exclusively through travel retail locations.

Lark CEO Stuart Gregor said: “We are incredibly excited to bring the new Lark whisky portfolio to the travel retail channel, including three travel-exclusive products. The opportunity to partner with Heinemann and activate in Australia’s premier travel retail space has strengthened our position as one of the leading single malt brands in the country.”

Heinemann Asia Pacific Regional Purchasing Director Ranjith Menon added: “We are delighted to present LARK’s new expressions to our passengers, representing Australia’s one-of-a-kind landscape and pride in craft.

“This activation’s invitation to interact with the new whiskies and engage with Lark’s story exemplifies our commitment to customer experience and a culturally rich traveller journey. The response to the campaign so far has been very strong, speaking to Lark’s compelling proposition and the activation’s highly effective concept and execution.”

Adding a personal element to the activation, Lark Master Distiller Chris Thomson visited the Sydney Airport store, meeting travellers, sharing the stories behind the whiskies and signing bottles.

Image Credit: Lark Distillery

The collection is inspired by Tasmania’s distinctive landscape and whisky-making traditions, with each expression showcasing the brand’s signature style of fortified depth, silky complexity and New World character. The whiskies are matured and finished in premium casks, including Rum and Cognac, with maturation drawing on rare fortified wine casks sourced from Seppeltsfield Wines in South Australia’s Barossa Valley.

Among the travel retail exclusives, Cinder Forest No.168 combines first-fill Port and Sherry casks with an American Oak finish, while Wild Haven No.172 incorporates Rum cask finishing following maturation in vintage Port and Sherry casks. Ember Eclipse No.294 completes the trio, finished in Cognac casks after ageing in first-fill vintage Port and Sherry casks.

Travellers passing through Sydney Airport during May and June are invited to discover the collection through tastings and in-store engagement, offering a unique opportunity to experience Tasmania’s luxury single malt category through one of Australia’s most awarded whisky producers.

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