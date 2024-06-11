Les Domaines Paul Mas launched its first ever travel retail exclusive wine range, Astelia, last month at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore (12-16 May).



Blending tradition and innovation, the wines are ideally positioned to pique the interest of wine connoisseurs in the APAC region.

The wines are rooted in the rich heritage and terroir of the Languedoc region and exude a sense of ‘rural luxury’.

The range is curated by respected winemaker Jean-Claude Mas, teaming time-honoured winemaking expertise and the winery’s pioneering spirit.

“Like the Super Tuscans, I created a Grand Occitan range intended to highlight the unique character of Languedoc wines, by making vintages from grape varieties that marry the worlds of Appellations of Origin and that of protected indications, linking tradition and modernity to create great wines,” said Jean-Claude Mas, Owner of Domaines Paul Mas.

“Languedoc is a set of micro terroirs that the Astelia range expresses through plots which, although neighbouring, have different soils, humidity, exposure and altitude so that each of them perfectly accommodates a Chardonnay, a Cabernet Sauvignon, a Syrah and a Grenache.

“I have selected our best plots to create unique cuvées that harmonise with the land, capturing the essence of each terroir.”

The Astelia travel retail exclusive range comprises three wines: Astelia Grangette 111, Chardonnay; Astelia Tannes 122, Cabernet Sauvignon; and Astelia Chalamat 178, Syrah Grenache.

Each bottle highlights the unique characteristics of the vineyard with a geological map of its plot, with the numbers 111, 122, and 178 representing the altitude of each vineyard plot.

The vines are planted within a radius of 2km, emphasising the ‘paradoxical elements of a diverse yet harmonious terroir in the region’, says the winemaker.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Astelia range first in travel retail Asia, a market which plays a strategic and significant role for us,” said Kévin Florès, Export Manager for the Asia Market at Domaines Paul Mas.

“These are old world wines with a new world attitude, and each bottle tells the story of its unique terroir and our commitment to outstanding winemaking practices.

“By launching exclusively in travel retail, we aim to provide travellers with an unparalleled wine experience that captures the essence of French luxury and rural charm.”

The launch also features The Masterpiece and Limited-Edition ranges.

The Masterpiece, a collaboration with artist Christophe Heymann (or ‘CHAP’), comprises 30 hand-painted Daum crystal bottles, making each a one-of-a-kind art piece and collector’s item.

The Limited-Edition replicas allow more customers to collect and enjoy the designs at a lower price point.

The travel retail exclusive wines can also feature a ‘sense of place’ sleeve, featuring illustrations that reflect the locale.

There is also a value-added picnic-inspired pack that includes a distinctive jacquard dish towel, showcasing winemaking know-how from France’s Midi region.

“As the distributing partner in Asia for the Astelia range, we are very enthusiastic about this launch,” said Phil Sancto, General Manager – APAC at CoLab.

“The range caters to the increasing demand for premium French wines in the region, where discerning wine consumers will appreciate the blend of tradition and innovation that Astelia embodies.”

