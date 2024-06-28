Chocolatier Lindt & Sprüngli has partnered with confectionery distributor and retailer Focus Network Agencies (FNA Group International) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) to unveil the first-ever Lindt travel retail boutique outside Switzerland in Singapore.

The 35sq m space, set to open in March 2025 at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 1, steps up Lindt’s expansion in Asia Pacific.

It will carry Changi exclusives, gifting options and the recognisable Lindt Pick & Mix, among other merchandise.

A fun and engaging retail environment has been promised to travellers, delivering on what Lindt says are key growth drivers outlined in its category vision.

Peter Zehnder, Head of Global Travel Retail at Lindt & Sprüngli, commented: “Singapore Changi Airport is a significant global travel hub known for its world-class retail offer and experiences. The debut Lindt travel retail boutique outside of Switzerland is an exciting step forward in our expansion plans as we aim to provide international travellers with premium shopping experiences and delight them with the finest Swiss chocolate.

“FNA Group International’s expertise in the Asia Pacific confectionery market has been instrumental in the planning of the boutique and we look forward to a fruitful partnership with them over the coming years.”

Confectionery ‘among top sellers’

Pamela Loo-Song, Director, Retail & Local Sales at FNA Group International, commented: “Lindt & Sprüngli is renowned across the world for its delicious, premium chocolates so we’re delighted to enhance the confectionery offer at Changi Airport with a dedicated Lindt boutique.

“We’re pleased to be able to share Lindt’s commitment to premium quality and excellence with travellers at Changi Airport and hope they enjoy discovering the brand’s exquisite ranges and exclusives.”

Chandra Mahtani, Head of Airside Concessions at Changi Airport Group, added: “With confectionery being one of the top-selling categories at Changi Airport, we are always looking to bring in new and exciting concepts in this area to delight our travellers.

“With this first-ever travel retail Lindt boutique outside of Switzerland, we are confident that our passengers will be charmed by Lindt’s well-loved confectioneries, the boutique’s unique shopping experience, and Changi-exclusive items.”

