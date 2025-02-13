L’Oréal Travel Retail spotlights Armani in downtown Sanya complex

L’Oréal Travel Retail Asia Pacific unveiled an exclusive Armani Beauty pop-up at the cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex Block C in Haitang Bay.

From January 1-29, visitors were invited to explore Armani Beauty’s portfolio, alongside samplings of bespoke Hainan-inspired tea, and the crafting of a digital lantern captured within a 3D display.

Visitors personalised their experiences by creating digital wish lanterns which illuminated a 3D wall.

This interactive element allowed guests to share their wishes and celebrate the new year in a modern way.

Further, a bespoke luggage tag customisation service also added a personal touch.

The unique Hainan tea blend was crafted exclusively for its Haitang Bay pop-up.

L’Oréal’ added the pop-up reflected its commitment to sustainability, as it was eco-designed using 73% recycled and 27% renewable materials.

The lightweight, hollow structures were intended to minimise environmental impact, and all materials were designed for end-of-life recycling.

