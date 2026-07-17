Lotte DF launches Korea’s first ChatGPT-powered shopping service

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Lotte Duty Free
Lotte DF launches Korea's first ChatGPT-powered shopping service

Lotte DF’s new ChatGPT-powered shopping service will allow customers to browse products, receive recommendations and more.

Lotte Duty Free has become the first duty free retailer in Korea to launch a shopping service integrated with ChatGPT, enabling customers to browse products, receive recommendations and access special offers through conversational AI.

The new service forms part of Lotte Group’s wider AI Transformation (AX) strategy, which is expanding the use of generative AI across its retail, hotel and service businesses to create new customer engagement channels.

Available directly within ChatGPT without the need to download an app or visit Lotte Duty Free’s website, the service allows customers to search for products, view bestsellers, discover promotions and receive personalised recommendations using natural language.

Customers can ask questions such as “What are today’s special offers?”, “Show me bestselling perfumes” or “Recommend a whisky as a gift.” Recommended products are linked directly to Lotte Duty Free’s purchase pages, allowing shoppers to move seamlessly from product discovery to checkout.

According to the retailer, the launch reflects a broader shift towards conversational commerce as consumers increasingly use AI to discover products and make purchasing decisions.

Lotte Duty Free plans to further develop the platform by enhancing its recommendation capabilities through customer usage data, enabling more personalised shopping experiences over time.

Kim Yu-yeon, Head of E-Commerce at Lotte Duty Free, said: “Conversational shopping powered by generative AI is becoming a new commerce trend.

“Through our ChatGPT-based shopping service, we aim to make duty free shopping easier and more convenient while delivering a differentiated purchasing experience tailored to each customer’s needs and circumstances.”

READ MORE: Lark Distilling Co. swoops into Asian travel retail with Lotte at Changi

READ MORE: Lotte Duty Free introduces summer downtown and online promotions

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