Lotte DF secures exclusive TR launch of food brand Arih

Image Credit: Lotte DF

Lotte Duty Free has become the exclusive duty-free retailer in South Korea for Arih, the new global food brand developed by Korean food companies Paldo and hy in collaboration with K-pop supergroup BTS.

Positioned as a ‘modern balanced food’ brand focused on health, wellness and everyday nutrition, Arih has attracted significant attention thanks to BTS’ involvement in both product development and packaging design. The brand made its international debut at Walmart stores in the US in May, where it reportedly achieved bestseller status within three days of launch.

Lotte Duty Free began selling the range alongside its domestic launch and has already rolled out the products across key locations including its Gimhae Airport, Busan and Incheon Airport Terminal 2 stores. Distribution will expand further on 19 June with the addition of Gimpo Airport.

The Arih portfolio comprises 28 SKUs across three product categories: Modern Noodles, Postbiotic Energy Drinks and Dual Biotic Soda. The Modern Noodles range combines elements of pasta and ramen in a stir-fried noodle format, while the Postbiotic Energy Drinks focus on balanced energy replenishment. The Dual Biotic Soda range offers low-sugar, low-calorie refreshment drinks featuring fruit flavours and light carbonation.

The launch comes as demand for Korean food products continues to grow among international travellers. According to Lotte Duty Free, foreign customer sales within its food category increased by 58% year-on-year during the first quarter of 2026.

A Lotte Duty Free spokesperson said: “Arih is a distinctive global food brand created in collaboration with BTS and has attracted significant attention from consumers both in Korea and overseas since its launch.

“As the exclusive duty-free retail channel for Arih in South Korea, we plan to provide a unique shopping experience for global fandom customers while further strengthening the competitiveness of our K-food offer.”

Lotte Duty Free said it will continue to support the brand through future marketing initiatives linked to upcoming Arih product launches, while expanding its broader K-food proposition for international travellers.

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