Lotte Duty Free announces further ESG support and funding for SMEs

By Benedict Evans |

Lotte has been conducting ESG support projects for partner companies for two consecutive years with the Shared Growth Committee.

Kim Joo-nam, CEO of Lotte Duty Free, announced the company has signed a business agreement with Win-Win Growth for the “2024 ESG Support Project for Suppliers” to help small and medium-sized business partners.

Lotte Duty Free Shop participated in this project for the first time in the duty free industry last year, and noted mutual trust will be increased by conducting the process for two consecutive years.

Lotte said it hopes to further strengthen its partner companies’ ESG capabilities by donating KRW50m to the Win-Win Cooperation Fund and providing customised consulting.

The retailer will also look to support small and medium-sized partners through various activities such as developing sales channels for small and medium-sized businesses, and supporting public relations and marketing.

One such example is a business agreement signed in July 2023 with the Small and Medium Business Distribution Center, supporting the entry, promotion and marketing of excellent small and medium-sized businesses into Lotte Duty Free Shops.

In particular, eight of them operated a pop-up store for a month at the Jeju Airport branch last month, and four companies with excellent sales were selected as official stores and began sales that month.

In addition, customised indicators are selected for each partner company in accordance with the SME ESG standard guidelines of the Compliance Committee.

The plan is to provide online training to all partners and select a total of 10 companies to provide consulting through additional offline training and on-site inspection.

After the consultation is completed, an ‘ESG Excellent Small Business Confirmation’ will be issued in the name of the Mutual Growth Committee to companies with excellent compliance with ESG indicators.

Partner companies that have obtained certification are provided with incentives such as  preferential bank interest rates preferential treatment for overseas expansion support projects from KOTRA and KOICA, and environmental and energy consulting and technical support from the Korea Institute of Energy Research.

Kim Joo-nam, CEO of Lotte Duty Free, said: “Continuing from last year, we are happy to take the lead in strengthening the competitiveness of small and medium-sized partners and practice ESG management this year.”

He added, “Lotte Duty Free will continue to make coexistence a core value and do our best to grow together with various partners.”

