Lotte Duty Free attracts more than 5,000 foreign group tourists in March

Lotte Duty Free is strengthening its competitiveness with strategic efforts to attract foreign group tourists, including more than 5,000 in March alone.

The company’s ‘all-out efforts’ to attract group tourists, as well as other customers, are aimed at fostering a healthy retail tourism environment and helping to ‘normalise’ the duty-free market.

The month began with a group visit by more than 1,200 executives and employees of Amway Group in Taiwan who visited Lotte Duty Free’s Myeongdong Main Store on 3 and 5 March.

The employees entered Korea in three batches and visited major tourist destinations in Seoul, Incheon, and Gangwon-do – Lotte Duty Free was the only duty-free shopping stop-off on the itinerary.

Lotte Duty Free prepared a special welcome placard as well as six sets of travel pouches as gifts.

Talks were focused on business strategies, with meetings aimed at strengthening networks.

In particular, the visitors from Amway Group were said to be very interested in Korean cosmetics and K-food at duty-free shops.

Additionally, more than 3,000 large cruise group tourists visiting Busan stopped by the Lotte Duty Free Busan store for a spot of shopping on 2 March.

Tourists who arrived at the port of Busan from Shanghai, China, went on to Fukuoka, Japan, after sightseeing in Busan, including shopping at Jagalchi Market and Lotte Duty Free Busan.

At the end of March, more than 800 customers of Chinese cosmetics companies are set to visit the Myeongdong Main Store.

Lotte Duty Free established a marketing division in early January and has deployed a GT (Group Tour team), FIT team, and communication team under its umbrella to strengthen its targeted marketing for segmented customers, including group tours, individual (FIT) tourists and VIP customers.

The company held an event at the end of February for tour professional from major travel agencies in China, Japan and Southeast Asia.

Lotte is engaged in a variety of other activities to attract foreign tourists, such as identifying local market trends through its offices in Japan and China using K-content, and participating in high-profile overseas travel fairs to promote duty free shops.

“We plan to do our best to attract foreign tourists and increase travel satisfaction through duty-free shopping by taking advantage of the competitiveness of our duty-free shop business that we have built up for 45 years,” said Kim Dong-ha, CEO of Lotte Duty Free.

“Lotte Duty Free will take the lead in normalising the duty-free market and creating a healthy retail tourism market through various activities to attract foreign tourists.”

