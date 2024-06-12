Lotte Duty Free collaborates with Moët Hennessy on exclusive drinks class

By Benedict Evans |

Kelvin Chua, Moët Hennessy’s training manager, directly introduced champagne etiquette and popular product lines.

Lotte Duty Free held an exclusive Moët Hennessy Champagne class for 12 Korean customers at its Myeongdong main store on 10 June. Lotte said this came as part of a plan to strengthen its liquor lineup and carry out various marketing activities.

The event included tastings of three popular types of champagne: Veuve Clicquot; Dom Perignon, and Armand de Brignac, and also provided various activities such as champagne etiquette, food pairing, and explanations on drinking methods to increase customer satisfaction.

Kelvin Chua, Moët Hennessy’s training manager, directly introduced champagne etiquette and popular product lines.

In addition, a tasting activity was conducted for three types of Moët Hennessy’s popular champagnes, and food pairing and drinking methods were recommended accordingly.

An official from Lotte Duty Free (Lotte) said: “To improve the satisfaction of Lotte Duty Free’s top customers, we are carrying out various marketing activities through cooperation with various partners such as brands and affiliates.”

Lotte noted as the consumer base for drinking alcohol has expanded and diversified, the product lines sought by consumers have become more diverse, including champagne, wine, and traditional liquor, in addition to popular duty free items such as whiskey and cognac.

Lotte Duty Free Shop also plans to strengthen its liquor lineup, introduce new brands, and conduct various marketing activities such as online and offline special exhibitions and tasting events. 

In particular, Lotte’s champagne sales from January to April of this year increased by about 18% compared to the same period last year, and Lotte said the category is gaining popularity mainly among Koreans as well as existing enthusiasts.

“In line with the steadily increasing demand for alcoholic beverages from domestic customers, we are holding various special exhibitions and will also carry out promotions,” added the Lotte official.

READ MORE: Lotte Duty Free CEO shares strategy to strengthen & grow the business

READ MORE: Lotte Duty Free signs MOU with Lee Dong Joy on pre-paid travel cards

READ MORE: Lotte Duty Free hosts largest ever online sales bonanza offering up to 70% off

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Middle East

MEADFA Conference 2024 ‘heading to Abu Dhabi on 17-19 November’

This year’s Middle East & Africa Duty Free Association (MEADFA) Conference will take...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Avolta details “bold and ambitious” goals to grow its APAC business

With a number of key developments coming to fruition, including its operations at Wuhan Tianhe...

image description image description
News in Brief

Saudi Arabia adopts duty free arrivals exemptions

Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) of Saudi Arabia, has adopted exemption requirements...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
TR Consumer Forum 2024: The rapid growth of Indian travel retail shoppers Asia & Pacific
image description
TR Consumer Forum 2024: Ramesh Cidambi gives keynote speech Middle East
image description
DXB defends ACI top spot as DDF announces new management   Middle East
image description
TR Consumer Forum 2024 : Peter Mohn delivers opening address in Dubai News in Brief
image description
Schiphol retains ACI passenger ranking as commercial expansion steps up Europe
image description
Alpha Kreol India welcomes Avolta's Freda Cheung to Board of Directors Indian Sub Cont
image description
Avolta secures duty free concessions for Hong Kong-Macau ferry terminal Asia & Pacific
image description
M1nd-set publishes new research into luxury shopping trends in travel retail International
image description
Campari Group GTR transforms Nice Airport for Cannes Film Festival Europe
image description
ARI records strong 2023 with several major developments completed International
right