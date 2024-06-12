Lotte Duty Free collaborates with Moët Hennessy on exclusive drinks class

Lotte Duty Free held an exclusive Moët Hennessy Champagne class for 12 Korean customers at its Myeongdong main store on 10 June. Lotte said this came as part of a plan to strengthen its liquor lineup and carry out various marketing activities.

The event included tastings of three popular types of champagne: Veuve Clicquot; Dom Perignon, and Armand de Brignac, and also provided various activities such as champagne etiquette, food pairing, and explanations on drinking methods to increase customer satisfaction.

Kelvin Chua, Moët Hennessy’s training manager, directly introduced champagne etiquette and popular product lines.

In addition, a tasting activity was conducted for three types of Moët Hennessy’s popular champagnes, and food pairing and drinking methods were recommended accordingly.

An official from Lotte Duty Free (Lotte) said: “To improve the satisfaction of Lotte Duty Free’s top customers, we are carrying out various marketing activities through cooperation with various partners such as brands and affiliates.”

Lotte noted as the consumer base for drinking alcohol has expanded and diversified, the product lines sought by consumers have become more diverse, including champagne, wine, and traditional liquor, in addition to popular duty free items such as whiskey and cognac.

In particular, Lotte’s champagne sales from January to April of this year increased by about 18% compared to the same period last year, and Lotte said the category is gaining popularity mainly among Koreans as well as existing enthusiasts.

“In line with the steadily increasing demand for alcoholic beverages from domestic customers, we are holding various special exhibitions and will also carry out promotions,” added the Lotte official.

