Lotte Duty Free expands LINE Pay Taiwan partnership to online channels

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Lotte Duty Free
Lotte Duty Free expands LINE Pay Taiwan partnership to online channels

Lotte Duty Free has become the first Korean duty free retailer to introduce LINE Pay Taiwan online payment services.

Lotte Duty Free is strengthening its focus on the growing Taiwanese outbound market by becoming the first Korean duty free retailer to introduce LINE Pay Taiwan online payment services, extending the platform across both its online and offline retail channels.

The move comes as Taiwanese FIT (free independent traveller) traffic continues to grow in importance for the retailer, with Lotte Duty Free reporting a 38% year-on-year increase in sales from Taiwanese FIT customers during the first quarter of 2026.

Having already introduced LINE Pay Taiwan across all domestic offline stores in July last year, the retailer has now expanded the service to its online platform, creating a fully integrated payment ecosystem for Taiwanese shoppers across all customer touchpoints.

LINE Pay Taiwan is one of Taiwan’s leading mobile payment platforms, used by more than half of the country’s population. In addition to payment functionality, the platform also offers merchant information, coupons and financial services content, making it a key digital engagement tool for Taiwanese consumers.

The latest expansion forms part of Lotte Duty Free’s broader strategy to strengthen its position within the fast-growing Taiwanese travel market and improve convenience for international shoppers.

According to the retailer, Taiwanese customers ranked as its fourth-largest nationality group by sales in Q1 2026, following China, Korea and Japan, underlining the increasing importance of the market within its wider international customer mix.

Lotte Duty Free also plans to deepen its collaboration with LINE Pay Taiwan through a series of joint marketing initiatives launching in the second half of the year. These will include exclusive discount coupons and promotional offers for customers using the online payment service.

The retailer already supports a range of global payment platforms including Alipay, WeChat Pay and UnionPay, with the addition of LINE Pay Taiwan online services further strengthening its digital payment infrastructure for international travellers.

A Lotte Duty Free representative said: “With the introduction of LINE Pay Taiwan online services, Taiwanese customers can now enjoy a more convenient shopping experience across both online and offline Lotte Duty Free channels. We will continue expanding customised payment infrastructure and differentiated services for international customers.”

READ MORE: Lotte Duty Free unveils K-official mascot zone with Korea Customs Service

READ MORE: Lotte Duty Free partners with Paradise City to target international VIPs

READ MORE: Lotte partners with Hechi to boost K-culture engagement

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