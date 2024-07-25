Lotte Duty Free holds GlenAllachie whisky class for VIP customers in Myeongdong

On July 24 Lotte collaborated with GlenAllachie distributor ‘MetaBev Korea’ to introduce the brand and deliver whisky expertise at the Star Lounge of the Myeongdong Main Store for twenty Korean customers.

The Star Lounge is a VIP-only are at Lotte Duty Free’s Myeongdong Main Branch, and the invitation-only event consisted of a tasting session for four whiskies: GlenAllachie 15 Years; White Heather 21 Years, a premium blended whisky that is limited to 2,000 bottles worldwide; McNairs 21 Years; a blended malt whisky; and GlenAllachie 10 Years Batch 11.

MetaBev Korea, which imports and distributes premium alcoholic beverages such as Glenlarkey,, provided expertise in the form of Billy Walker, a master distiller within the industry, as well as whiskey drinking methods and popular product lineups.

In addition, Lotte Duty Free (Lotte) presented VIP customers who attended the class with various free gifts, such as PRE LDF PAY and Glen Larkey goods that could only be used on the day.

An official from Lotte said: “This class will be an opportunity for VIP customers of Lotte Duty Free to experience Glen Alaki Whisky in depth,” adding: “Lotte Duty Free will continue to strive to provide differentiated benefits and services to top-tier customers.”

Lotte noted recently that not only wine, but also whiskey, cognac, and other alcoholic beverages have become increasingly popular among Koreans.

Lotte’s whiskey sales in the second quarter of this year increased by about 20% compared to the first quarter.

As a result, Lotte said it plans to strengthen its liquor lineup to introduce new brands and introduce various marketing activities such as online and offline exhibitions.

