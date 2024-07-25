Lotte Duty Free holds GlenAllachie whisky class for VIP customers in Myeongdong

By Benedict Evans |

The tasting event capitalises on what Lotte sees as Korean’s growing desire for whiskeys and cognacs.

On July 24 Lotte collaborated with GlenAllachie distributor ‘MetaBev Korea’ to introduce the brand and deliver whisky expertise at the Star Lounge of the Myeongdong Main Store for twenty Korean customers. 

The Star Lounge is a VIP-only are at Lotte Duty Free’s Myeongdong Main Branch, and the invitation-only event consisted of a tasting session for four whiskies: GlenAllachie 15 Years; White Heather 21 Years, a premium blended whisky that is limited to 2,000 bottles worldwide; McNairs 21 Years; a blended malt whisky; and GlenAllachie 10 Years Batch 11.

MetaBev Korea, which imports and distributes premium alcoholic beverages such as Glenlarkey,, provided expertise in the form of Billy Walker, a master distiller within the industry, as well as whiskey drinking methods and popular product lineups.

In addition, Lotte Duty Free (Lotte) presented VIP customers who attended the class with various free gifts, such as PRE LDF PAY and Glen Larkey goods that could only be used on the day.

An official from Lotte said: “This class will be an opportunity for VIP customers of Lotte Duty Free to experience Glen Alaki Whisky in depth,” adding: “Lotte Duty Free will continue to strive to provide differentiated benefits and services to top-tier customers.”

Lotte noted recently that not only wine, but also whiskey, cognac, and other alcoholic beverages have become increasingly popular among Koreans.

Lotte’s whiskey sales in the second quarter of this year increased by about 20% compared to the first quarter.

As a result, Lotte said it plans to strengthen its liquor lineup to introduce new brands and introduce various marketing activities such as online and offline exhibitions.

READ MORE: Lotte Duty Free launches third Young Travel Club following sell-out phases

READ MORE: Lotte Duty Free maintains sixth consecutive first place NCSI ranking

READ MORE: Re-visiting the rapid retail rebound at Incheon International Airport

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Arnaud Lagardère reinstated as Chairman and CEO of Lagardère

On the proposal of Jean-Christophe Thiery, who had been appointed to the position on a...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Thailand set to end on-arrival duty free at airports

Airport duty free arrivals shops are to be shuttered across Thailand in a move that will choke...

image description image description
Indian Sub Cont

Cochin Duty Free unveils Last-Minute Shop and Shop on Wheels buggy

Cochin International Airport is streamlining the shopping experience for travellers with its...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Atlanta remains ACI World’s busiest hub for pax; Incheon leaps up the rankings International
image description
Ospree Duty Free collaborates with Himalaylan Rum brand Idaaya Asia & Pacific
image description
Shilla Duty Free launches Asia’s largest Chanel Summer Club at Incheon T2 Asia & Pacific
image description
Boatfayre opens duty free shop at Elizabeth Terminal in Jersey Europe
image description
KPMG’s Anson Bailey to address APTRA 'Summer in the City' attendees Asia & Pacific
image description
Quintessential Brands selects Avolta for travel retail launch of Chamère RTD International
image description
Perth Airport invites bids for speciality retail units Asia & Pacific
image description
Overseas Distribution Company fuels Middle East expansion with Dubai office Middle East
image description
Rémy Cointreau appoints Thibault Robert as MD of GTR EMEA & Americas International
image description
Maison Margiela Fragrances fly at CDFG Sanya with airport themed pop-up Asia & Pacific
right