Lotte Duty Free hosts travel agencies from China, Japan and Southeast Asia

By Benedict Evans |

Nam Gung -pyo, Head of the Marketing Division of Lotte Duty Free Shop, holding an invitation event for the Chinese tourism interpreter guide on February 25.

Lotte Duty Free recently held an event to invite officials from major travel agencies in China, Japan, and Southeast Asia to capitalise on increases in inter-regional tourism.

At this event, Lotte invited more than 200 tourist interpreters from major travel agencies in China, Japan and Southeast Asia, introducing them with major branches, brands, operating policies, and benefits, and offered brand experience opportunities with jewellery brands such as Ernest Seoul and Swarovski, and representative K-beauty brands such as Cos AlX.

It also provided free gifts and various events prizes to support active exchange.

Lotte Duty Free said it will continue to hold quarterly invitations in line with the peak season for major tourism, such as China’s Labor Day, National Day and Summer and Winter Vacation, and provide benefits for customer needs by nationality.

The invitation event was a strategic move by Lotte Duty Free to target foreign group tourists, designed to further solidify the cooperative relationship with travel agencies and to attract foreign group tourists in line with the increasing demand for visitors.

Nam Gung-pyo, Head of the Marketing Division of Lotte Duty Free Shop, said; “With the recent increase in tourists in Korea, Lotte Duty Free will work closely with China and Southeast Asian travel agencies to strengthen group tourists and provide customised benefits and services tailored to each customer needs.”

