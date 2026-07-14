Image Credit: Lotte Duty Free

Lotte Duty Free has launched a series of online and offline promotions for the summer travel season, featuring discounts, purchase incentives and prize draws across its downtown stores and online duty free platform.

The retailer’s summer campaign runs until 31 August at its downtown stores, offering discounts of up to 50% on selected fashion brands, including Tory Burch and Jimmy Choo. Purchases of participating brands across categories including beauty, fragrances, jewellery and watches, eyewear and electronics are eligible for GWPs.

The promotion also includes enhanced purchase incentives. At the Myeongdong flagship, World Tower and Jeju stores, customers purchasing fashion and watch or jewellery products can receive up to KRW1.54 million (US$1,029) in LDF PAY on weekdays, based on qualifying spend. At the Busan Store, the same benefit applies across all product categories.

Weekend promotions increase the maximum reward to KRW2.08 million (US$1,388), depending on the payment card used. Additional LDF PAY benefits are also available through selected payment methods, including Naver Pay and cards issued by Lotte, Woori, Hana and Samsung.

Lotte leverages seasonal shopping trends

Online promotional offers are available until 25 August, with discounts of up to 70% offered on selected brands including Lancôme, Byredo, Jill Stuart, Ferragamo, Dyson and LG Pra.L. Lotte Duty Free is also offering twice-daily limited-quantity coupons and curated promotional offers, alongside campaign-exclusive discounts, travel retail-exclusives and GWPs.

In addition, the retailer is running a series of prize draws. Customers who spend at least US$300 at a downtown store and register their entry by 31 August are eligible to win prizes including a one-night stay at Signiel Seoul, Ray-Ban Meta Headliner smart camera sunglasses, and dining vouchers for La Seine restaurant. At the World Tower store, additional prizes include Jeju Air international return tickets, including flights to Kobe.

Image Credit: Lotte Duty Free

Lotte Duty Free is also running an online prize promotion In partnership with Kakao Pay. Customers who spend more than KRW50,000 via Kakao Pay and complete order fulfilment during the campaign period can enter a draw to win two-night stays at The Oberoi Bali, The Langham Hong Kong or East Beijing.

A Lotte Duty Free spokesperson commented: “With the summer vacation season approaching, we have prepared various discount events and prize benefits both online and offline so that customers can enjoy duty-free shopping at more reasonable prices. We will continue to introduce differentiated promotions tailored to seasonal shopping trends to enhance customer satisfaction.”

In other news, the retailer continues to expand its portfolio of K-beauty and K-food brands in response to international demand. Recent additions include Dr.G and S.NATURE, as well as ARIH, developed in collaboration with BTS, and Delight Project.

Finally, in partnership with Korea Airports Corporation, Lotte Duty Free has also introduced regional speciality products, including Busan chocolate and Jeju Ajuage hand cream and face masks.

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