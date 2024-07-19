Lotte Duty Free launches third Young Travel Club following sell-out phases

Lotte Duty Free has launched its third ‘Young Travel Club’ paid membership for 2030 customers, while simultaneously launching its ‘Summer Vacance’ promotion to attract Korean customers.

The Young Travel Club is a paid membership for people in their twenties and thirties which Lotte Duty Free introduced for the first time in the industry in May last year; both the first and second phases were sold out within a week.

The subscription fee is ₩300,000 ($216) and customers who sign up are provided with various benefits such as ₩330,000 ($237) worth of ‘LDF PAY’, a form of credit which can be used like cash at Lotte Duty Free stores.

A representative from Lotte DF commented: “The first and second Young Travel Club memberships introduced last year have been sold out, and we have started recruiting for the 3rd term to provide greater benefits to our customers. Lotte Duty Free will continue to carry out various marketing activities to secure loyal customers.”

Lotte DF added it will continue to offer exchange rate reward promotions, as well as the opportunity to participate in voucher giveaways for accommodation at Inspire Entertainment resort in Incheon, as well as the chance to win double travel miles with Lotte DF.

In the first half of this year, the proportion of new members in their twenties accounted for about 30%, the highest among newly registered members of Lotte Duty Free.

Downtown discounts

Lotte Duty Free downtown stores will continue to hold exchange rate compensation promotions until 31 July. On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, if the retail exchange rate exceeds ₩1,320 ($0.95) per dollar on the date of purchase, ₩490,000 ($352) of LDF PAY will be attributed to the individual customer’s account.

Lotte DF added it will continue to offer exchange rate reward promotions, as well as the opportunity to participate in voucher giveaways for accommodation at Inspire Entertainment resort in Incheon, as well as the chance to win double travel miles with Lotte DF.

Lotte DF noted its strategy is to secure loyal customers by providing benefits and opportunities to various experiences to the increasing number of 2030 customers.

In addition, customers who purchase products in the FAWJ category categories until 18 August at Lotte DF’s downtown store will receive up to ₩170,000 ($122) in PRE LDF PAY, which can be applied immediately according to the purchase amount.

READ MORE: Lotte Duty Free maintains sixth consecutive first place NCSI ranking

READ MORE: Lotte Duty Free opens ‘Ginza Friends’ shop in Tokyo targeting MZ generation

READ MORE: Lotte Duty Free launches online DF service with Korea Airports Corporation