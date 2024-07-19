Lotte Duty Free launches third Young Travel Club following sell-out phases

By Benedict Evans |

Membership is recruited on a first-come, first-served basis, and the benefit will last for a maximum of three months from the date of enrolment until 15 October 2024.

Lotte Duty Free has launched its third ‘Young Travel Club’ paid membership for 2030 customers, while simultaneously launching its ‘Summer Vacance’ promotion to attract Korean customers.

The Young Travel Club is a paid membership for people in their twenties and thirties which Lotte Duty Free introduced for the first time in the industry in May last year; both the first and second phases were sold out within a week.

The subscription fee is ₩300,000 ($216) and customers who sign up are provided with various benefits such as ₩330,000 ($237) worth of ‘LDF PAY’, a form of credit which can be used like cash at Lotte Duty Free stores.

A representative from Lotte DF commented: “The first and second Young Travel Club memberships introduced last year have been sold out, and we have started recruiting for the 3rd term to provide greater benefits to our customers. Lotte Duty Free will continue to carry out various marketing activities to secure loyal customers.”

Lotte DF added it will continue to offer exchange rate reward promotions, as well as the opportunity to participate in voucher giveaways for accommodation at Inspire Entertainment resort in Incheon, as well as the chance to win double travel miles with Lotte DF.

In the first half of this year, the proportion of new members in their twenties accounted for about 30%, the highest among newly registered members of Lotte Duty Free.

Downtown discounts

Lotte Duty Free downtown stores will continue to hold exchange rate compensation promotions until 31 July. On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, if the retail exchange rate exceeds ₩1,320 ($0.95) per dollar on the date of purchase, ₩490,000 ($352) of LDF PAY will be attributed to the individual customer’s account.

Lotte DF added it will continue to offer exchange rate reward promotions, as well as the opportunity to participate in voucher giveaways for accommodation at Inspire Entertainment resort in Incheon, as well as the chance to win double travel miles with Lotte DF.

The ‘Summer Vacance’ promotion will see the winners receive a payment of ₩1.6m ($1,180).

Lotte DF noted its strategy is to secure loyal customers by providing benefits and opportunities to various experiences to the increasing number of 2030 customers.

In addition, customers who purchase products in the FAWJ category categories until 18 August at Lotte DF’s downtown store will receive up to ₩170,000 ($122) in PRE LDF PAY, which can be applied immediately according to the purchase amount.

READ MORE: Lotte Duty Free maintains sixth consecutive first place NCSI ranking

READ MORE: Lotte Duty Free opens ‘Ginza Friends’ shop in Tokyo targeting MZ generation

READ MORE: Lotte Duty Free launches online DF service with Korea Airports Corporation

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Europe

MAN 'very sorry' after power spike cancels flights

Manchester Airport (MAN) Managing Director Chris Woodroofe has issued an apology to passengers...

image description image description
International

Vantage rebrands as airports manager and investor looks to the future

Vantage Airport Group (Vantage) has announced a corporate rebrand to Vantage Group. The...

image description image description
International

Arnaud Lagardère reinstated as Chairman and CEO of Lagardère

On the proposal of Jean-Christophe Thiery, who had been appointed to the position on a...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
PMI to return to TFWA Cannes as exhibitor following eight-year hiatus International
image description
Elizabeth Arden partners with Avolta for Stockholm Arlanda activation Europe
image description
Delevingne sisters’ Della Vite Prosecco debuts in GTR with Avolta & Lagardère Europe
image description
Maison Margiela Fragrances fly at CDFG Sanya with airport themed pop-up Asia & Pacific
image description
Lotte Duty Free maintains sixth consecutive first place NCSI ranking Asia & Pacific
image description
Chevalier is Lagardère TR Deputy CEO; Executive Committee strengthens International
image description
Dior La Collection Privée pops up at Delhi Airport with Delhi Duty Free Indian Sub Cont
image description
FAA announces $289m AIG boost to aviation sector The Americas
image description
Maison Cartier unveils relocated boutique at Paris CDG Terminal 2 Europe
image description
Asia Pacific international passenger demand rises 27% in May, reveals IATA International
right