Lotte Duty Free maintains sixth consecutive first place NCSI ranking

Lotte Duty Free ranked first for the sixth consecutive year in the National Customer Satisfaction Index (NCSI) survey, as announced by the Korea Productivity Center.

The Korean travel retailer said it is striving to enhance customer value by conducting a VOC (Voice Of Customer) council under the supervision of a department dedicated to service innovation, improving the customer notification process, establishing a service reward system, and providing specialised training.

At the 2024 National Customer Satisfaction Index (NCSI) certification ceremony held at the Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on 9 July, Lotte Duty Free Shop was selected as the premier company in the Duty Free Service Industry Sector.

NCSI is a quantifiable indicator which comprehensively analyzes service quality, reliability, and expertise among customers who have experience using corporate services.

In the duty free shop sector, a survey was conducted targeting customers between the ages of 20 and 59 who have visited a duty free shop within the past 6 months, and purchased products worth more than $100.

Lotte Duty Free Shop regularly conducts VOC onsite consultations under the supervision of the service innovation department, and said it has made progress improving the customer notification process, from purchase to completion of delivery.

Kim Joo-nam, CEO of Lotte Duty Free, said, “We are honoured to be ranked as the number one duty free shop in a reputable customer satisfaction survey such as NCSI for six consecutive years.

Lotte Duty Free places service innovation as its top priority and provides the best duty-free shopping experience from the customer’s perspective.”

Last March, Lotte Duty Free also won first place in the Korean Brand Power Index (K-BPI) for a 17th consecutive year and the Korean travel retailer noted it will continue to prioritize service innovation and strive to provide customers with a winning duty free shopping experience.

K-BPI is a brand influence measurement model developed by Korea Management Association Consulting (KMAC) and is calculated based on brand awareness and loyalty from the consumer’s perspective.

Lotte Duty Free has continued to receive awards every year since the K-BPI duty free category was introduced in 2008.

