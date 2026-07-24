Lotte Duty Free opens dedicated food zone at Busan store

Image Credit: Lotte Duty Free

Lotte Duty Free has strengthened its food category with the opening of a new food zone at its Busan store, introducing duty free-exclusive products alongside popular Japanese snacks and Korean food brands.

The new retail concept, which opened on 20 July, brings together Korean and international food products in a dedicated shopping area designed to meet growing demand from overseas visitors.

Among the highlights are the duty free debut of several popular Japanese snacks, including Tokyo Banana Cake, Hokkaido Milk Cake, Pudding Club Tart Cookies and Yubari Melon Cake.

The retailer has also expanded its exclusive offer through partnerships with Korean instant noodle manufacturers Nongshim and Samyang, launching special-edition K-ramen products available only at Lotte Duty Free.

Further strengthening the assortment, Lotte Duty Free has become the first duty free retailer to stock selected Seven-Eleven convenience store products, including Tokushima Ramen, while custom confectionery brand Weeny Beeny has introduced exclusive duty free gift packs.

To mark the opening, customers purchasing selected brands will receive limited-edition gifts while stocks last.

The Busan food zone forms part of Lotte Duty Free’s broader strategy to expand its food portfolio in response to growing international interest in Korean food and travel-exclusive products.

In addition to the BTS collaboration food brand ARIH, the retailer continues to broaden its range with brands including Seja Coffee, Ediya Coffee and Bok Hodu, while recently introducing Lotte Hotel Kimchi exclusively to the duty free channel at its Gimpo Airport store.

A Lotte Duty Free spokesperson said: “The Busan food zone has been created to reflect growing demand for duty free food products among international visitors to Korea, as well as evolving food trends. We will continue to strengthen our food offering to cater to the diverse tastes of global customers.”