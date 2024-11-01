Lotte Duty Free opens ‘Seven Eight Under’ pop-up at its Myeongdong store

By Benedict Evans |

Lotte Duty Free will open a pop-up store of Korean art sneaker brand ‘Seven Eight Under’, a Seoul-based sneaker brand that launched in 2022, on the 10th floor of its Myeongdong Main Store exclusively until 2 January 2025.

At the pop-up store there is a limited edition of ‘Rudy Inda House’ and an archive of art sneakers that Seven Eight Under has collaborated with over the past two years.

As the centrepiece of the pop-up, sneaker deconstruction artist Rudy collaborated with ‘Rudy Inda House’ edition limited to 100 pieces, with plans to capture the attention of the MZ generation by exhibiting various artist collaboration works.

The ‘Rudy Inda House’ edition was created in collaboration with sneaker deconstruction artist ‘Rudy’ and features a unique design with different left and right sides, and will be limited to 100 pieces until the pop-up ends.

The pop-up store at Lotte Duty Free will also display an archive of art sneakers that Seven Eight Under has collaborated with over the past two years: ‘X-1’, a collaboration with world-renowned art toy artist Kullane, graffiti artist Christian Storm, tattoo artist Doi, and other artists will be presented.

Customers who follow the Seven Eight Under social account before visiting the store will also receive toys on a first-come, first-served basis.

An official from Lotte Duty Free said, “We are pleased to be the first to introduce trendy brands loved by the MZ generation. We plan to continue to discover various new brands and serve as a bridgehead to promote domestic brands to the global market.”

Demand for Korean fashion brands at Lotte Duty Free has seen an increase in recent times.

In the third quarter of this year, Lotte Duty Free’s sales of domestic fashion brands increased by more than 30% percent year-on-year, higher than the sales growth rate of imported fashion brands.

In particular, the Korean fashion brand ‘Adererror’, which entered Lotte Duty Free exclusively in September, is also gaining popularity with a steady increase in sales.

