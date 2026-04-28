Lotte Duty Free partners with Paradise City to target international VIPs

Image Credit: Lotte Duty Free

Lotte Duty Free has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Paradise City to strengthen its appeal to international VIP travellers and enhance the overall visitor experience in Korea.

The agreement forms part of Lotte Duty Free’s broader strategy to accelerate the recovery of inbound tourism and expand engagement with high-value international customers.

Earlier this month, the retailer resumed operations at Incheon International Airport after a three-year hiatus, marking a key milestone in rebuilding its foreign customer base.

Through this new partnership, Lotte Duty Free aims to deliver a seamless shopping and entertainment ecosystem that integrates retail and leisure offerings, with the goal of increasing customer loyalty and driving incremental spend among international visitors.

The signing ceremony took place on 24 April at Paradise City in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, and was attended by senior representatives from both organisations.

The collaboration will focus on joint marketing initiatives targeting inbound tourists, leveraging shared customer insights, membership programmes and marketing channels to enhance engagement and improve campaign effectiveness.

The partnership is designed to drive new customer acquisition and encourage repeat visits, while reinforcing the premium positioning of both brands. As part of the agreement, Lotte Duty Free will provide Paradise City guests with an exclusive benefits package that includes discount vouchers valued at up to US$121, a gold-tier membership upgrade and prepaid shopping credits.

Image Credit: Lotte Duty Free

In return, Paradise City will offer preferential room rates and premium hospitality benefits to Lotte Duty Free customers. Joint promotional content will be displayed across Lotte Duty Free stores and key retail touchpoints, including the Star Avenue zone at its Myeongdong flagship store.

Lotte Duty Free Head of Marketing Namgoong Pyo said: “Through this partnership with Paradise City, we are able to deliver a premium lifestyle experience that combines shopping and entertainment for international VIP customers.

“By leveraging the strengths of both organisations, we aim to create differentiated marketing initiatives that contribute to the continued growth of inbound tourism to Korea.”

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