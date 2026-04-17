Lotte returns to ICN with DF1 concession opening
By Naomi Chadderton |
[UPDATED] Lotte Duty Free is marking a milestone moment today (17 April) with the resumption of operations at Incheon International Airport (ICN) after a three-year absence, officially reopening stores in the DF1 zone.
The concession, which covers cosmetics, perfumes, alcohol and tobacco, has been awarded for a period of up to 10 years.
Lotte DF is operating 15 stores across a total retail space of 4,094sq m, offering more than 240 brands spanning beauty, spirits, tobacco and food.
Key brands include Chanel, La Mer and Dior in beauty, alongside Johnnie Walker, Ballantine’s, KT&G and Jung Kwanjang.
The retailer expects the operation to generate annual sales exceeding KRW600 billion (approx. US$420m*).
“Incheon Airport is a symbolic place where domestic and foreign travellers form their first and last impressions of Korea,” said Yang Hee-sang, Head of Sales at Lotte Duty Free.
“As we welcome customers again after three years, we will work closely with the airline to build a duty-free shopping environment that satisfies both domestic and foreign customers.”
As reported, the Korea Customs Service (KCS) made an official announcement regarding the concessions awards at ICN on 26 February, detailing that Lotte Duty Free and Hyundai Duty Free would take on the DF1 and DF2 concessions respectively from The Shilla (DF1) and Shinsegae (which is soon to exit DF2 on 27 April). Both companies made their decisions to exit due to rent disputes with ICN’s operator, Incheon International Airport Corp (IIAC).
With Lotte now beginning its new tenure, the retailer has launched operations simultaneously across Terminals 1 and 2, as well as concourse locations to minimise disruption for passengers.
A phased refurbishment programme will follow, with plans to introduce more trend-led merchandising and enhanced digital experiences across the estate.
The company’s successful concession bid for the space is supported by more than 40 years of operational experience across domestic and international airports, including Gimpo International Airport and Changi Airport. Its financial stability also played a role, says Lotte DF, having recorded four consecutive quarters of profitability last year.
To mark the reopening, Lotte Duty Free has launched a large-scale ‘Opening Festa’ promotion, featuring a range of incentives for both domestic and international travellers. These include shopping benefits worth up to KRW2.33 million, flight and hotel giveaways, and partner-led offers such as WeChat Pay exchange rate discounts and UnionPay instant savings.
Online, the retailer is supporting the launch through its e-commerce platform with promotional campaigns including discounts of up to 55% on selected products, daily limited coupons and additional rewards via digital payment platforms.
Lotte Duty Free currently operates eight locations in South Korea, including four downtown stores and four airport locations.
*Based on the average exchange rate of South Korean Won to US dollars in 2026.
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