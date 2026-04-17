[UPDATED] Lotte Duty Free is marking a milestone moment today (17 April) with the resumption of operations at Incheon International Airport (ICN) after a three-year absence, officially reopening stores in the DF1 zone.

The concession, which covers cosmetics, perfumes, alcohol and tobacco, has been awarded for a period of up to 10 years.

Lotte DF is operating 15 stores across a total retail space of 4,094sq m, offering more than 240 brands spanning beauty, spirits, tobacco and food.

Key brands include Chanel, La Mer and Dior in beauty, alongside Johnnie Walker, Ballantine’s, KT&G and Jung Kwanjang.

The retailer expects the operation to generate annual sales exceeding KRW600 billion (approx. US$420m*).

“Incheon Airport is a symbolic place where domestic and foreign travellers form their first and last impressions of Korea,” said Yang Hee-sang, Head of Sales at Lotte Duty Free.

“As we welcome customers again after three years, we will work closely with the airline to build a duty-free shopping environment that satisfies both domestic and foreign customers.”

As reported, the Korea Customs Service (KCS) made an official announcement regarding the concessions awards at ICN on 26 February, detailing that Lotte Duty Free and Hyundai Duty Free would take on the DF1 and DF2 concessions respectively from The Shilla (DF1) and Shinsegae (which is soon to exit DF2 on 27 April). Both companies made their decisions to exit due to rent disputes with ICN’s operator, Incheon International Airport Corp (IIAC).