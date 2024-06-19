Lotte Duty Free is offering a variety of events and tax-free shopping benefits for overseas visitors as part of Korea Beauty Festival, which is taking place until 30 June.

Lotte is leveraging its Myeongdong Main Branch as a hub for organising associated activities designed to promote K-beauty to foreign tourists or the festival, which is hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Visit Korea Committee.

Among the highlights is a dedicated K-beauty brand promotion zone spotlighting five leading brands, along with various experience programmes and promotional benefits to take advantage of.

Throughout the month, various experiential activities are taking place on the 13th floor of the store.

Highlights include beauty classes held on the 14 and 18 June by JungSaemMool and Vidivici respectively.

In the classes, customers from more than 10 countries, including China and the Philippines, were introduced to the latest K-beauty trends and brand styles, and had a makeup demonstration session lasting around 50 minutes.

The classes generated a ‘great response and high satisfaction from foreign tourists’, according to the travel retailer.

Participating customers said that through this event, they gained a ‘deeper understanding of Korean culture and overall beauty trends, and increased their satisfaction with Korean tourism’, reports Lotte.

Next up is an Isoi skincare class on 20 June.

In addition, Lotte Duty Free is offering additional tax-free shopping benefits to customers who visit its downtown stores and present promotional materials for the event or benefits that have been posted on the official website of the Korea Beauty Festival.

Until the end of June, eligible customers will receive LDF membership gold level upgrade benefits, a total of two Pre LDF Pay KRW10,000 vouchers that can be used for payments of $50 or more, discounts from $11 to $88 (depending on the payment amount) and complimentary face masks.

“Lotte Duty Free has also prepared various events to successfully host the Korea Beauty Festival and revitalise Korean tourism” commented a Lotte Duty Free official.

“We hope that this festival will revitalise K-beauty tourism and encourage more customers to visit Lotte Duty Free.”

Meanwhile, at Lotte Duty Free’s novel pop-up shop featuring Snoopy, which is active until 14 August, the number of foreign visitors per day has increased by about 50% compared to January-May this year, according to the retailer.

