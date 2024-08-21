Lotte signs MOU with Korea MD Association to boost business growth

Lotte Duty Free has signed a business agreement with the Korea MD Association to begin supporting the expansion of sales channels for small and medium-sized businesses. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in writing on 10 August to strengthen the competitiveness of small and medium-sized businesses and expand domestic and overseas sales support.

Based on this agreement, the two companies will collaborate on external publicity and distribution support projects, including marketing support such as holding sales promotions and advertising exposure, as well as consultation to support sustainable growth.

Lotte Duty Free said it will continue to strengthen cooperation and support with small and medium-sized businesses so that they can grow together.

The Korea MD Association is a non-profit corporation under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy established to support small and medium-sized enterprises and small business owners in developing domestic and overseas markets and establishing distribution networks.

Based on this agreement, Lotte Duty Free and the Korea MD Association will hold sales promotions to increase consumer awareness and increase sales, provide marketing support such as advertising exposure, and plan consultations, coaching, and consulting to improve product competitiveness of small and medium-sized businesses and support sustainable growth and collaboration on external promotion and distribution support projects.

Kim Joo-nam, CEO of Lotte Duty Free, said, “To strengthen the competitiveness of small and medium-sized businesses, we have joined hands with the Korea MD Association to expand sales channel support.” He added, “Lotte Duty Free will continue to strengthen support by cooperating in various ways to grow together with small and medium-sized businesses.”

Lotte Duty Free is also introducing various social contribution activities to coexist with small and medium-sized businesses, small business owners, and the local community. Last July, it signed a business agreement with the Small and Medium Business Distribution Center and participated in the ‘Offline Sales Support’ project to help small and medium-sized domestic brands.

The Korean travel retailer will also be holding a donation event with Japanese sake brand ‘Dassai’ until the end of this year.

The donations raised through the campaign will be used for the development of domestic rural areas in January next year.

