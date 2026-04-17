Lotte partners with Hechi to boost K-culture engagement

Image Credit: Lotte Duty Free

Lotte Duty Free has partnered with Seoul’s official mascot Hechi to enhance K-culture marketing and attract international visitors to its flagship store in Myeong-dong.

The initiative centres on a new installation at Star Avenue, the retailer’s Hallyu-themed cultural space at its Myeong-dong main store, where a collaboration launch event took place on 15 April.

At the heart of the activation is a Hechi handprint installation in the ‘Star High Five’ zone at the entrance to Star Avenue. The embossed copper plate sits alongside existing K-pop celebrity handprints and has been designed as an interactive ‘lucky spot’, inviting visitors to touch it for good fortune.

The installation draws on the symbolism of Hechi, a mythical creature associated with justice and protection, reinterpreted to offer travellers a hands-on cultural experience. The concept also reflects the global appeal of ‘lucky statue’ traditions, encouraging visitor engagement and photo opportunities.

The opening event saw the Hechi character appear in person at Star Avenue, interacting with tourists and featuring in performances supported by media wall content. Additional street-level engagement in Myeong-dong included the distribution of themed merchandise such as character balloons and ‘Hechi business cards’, which proved popular with international visitors.

Lotte Duty Free plans to further integrate Hechi-themed elements into the Star Avenue experience, including the use of branded merchandise as prizes in interactive kiosk games.

Nam Gung-pyo, Head of Marketing at Lotte Duty Free, said: “We have collaborated with the mascot Hechi of the Seoul Metropolitan Government so that foreign tourists visiting Lotte Duty Free can naturally experience Korea’s unique culture. We will continue to develop Star Avenue as a base for K-content experiences.”

The activation marks the first time a character-based concept has been introduced as standalone content within Star Avenue, which has traditionally focused on K-pop-led experiences, and forms part of Lotte Duty Free’s broader strategy to strengthen cultural engagement in travel retail.

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