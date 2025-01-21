An average of 214,000 daily passengers are tipped to use Incheon International Airport over the forthcoming 10-day Lunar New Year holiday period (24 January – 2 February), says operator Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC).

Should the result materialise, it would represent a 12.8% jump on the daily average for the same period last year (190,000 passengers) and a 6% increase on the 2019 pre-Covid number (202,000 passengers) to reach its highest average daily passenger count.

This coming Saturday 25 January is expected to be the busiest for South Korea’s gateway airport, handling around 228,000 passengers, of which 124,000 are forecast to be departing passengers.

Extended operations for concessions

Thursday 30 January is set to welcome the highest volume of arriving passengers (121,000).

In preparation for Lunar New Year, a traditionally important selling window for travel retailers, IIAC is introducing several measures such as the early opening of departure halls, extended operational hours, deploying guidance personnel and support staff, adding four volunteer information centres and expanding the operation of 24 F&B outlets.

Lee Hak-jae, President and CEO of IIAC, said: “As the average number of daily passengers during this year’s Lunar New Year holiday period is expected to be the highest since the airport opened, we plan to do our utmost to provide safe and convenient airport services.”

Last week, Incheon Airport reported its best international air passenger traffic performance on record to reach 70,669,246 travellers in 2024.

Growth in the number of international passengers was relatively flat (0.1%) versus the previous highest return of 70,578, 050 passengers notched in 2019, but up 26.7% year-on-year.

The airport confirmed total traffic, including domestic flights, at 71,156,947 for 2024 – up 26.8% on 2023.

Passengers from Southeast Asia accounted for 29.8% (21,036,705) of total air passenger traffic, followed by Japan at 25.1% (17,748,418), China with 14.3% (10,082,542), the US at 9.3% (6,542,930) and Northeast Asia at 9.2% (6,516,680).

Tellingly, China routes – which have suffered from a sluggish recovery – recorded a recovery rate of 74.2% against 2019.

