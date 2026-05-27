Today’s travellers seeking authenticity, craftsmanship and mindful drinks

By Faye Bartle |

Image Credit: TRBusiness/The Bluedog Group
– TRBusiness

Laura Fournie, Duty Free & Travel Retail Sales Manager of Maison Ferrand.

VIDEO ▶️: The new generation of travelling shoppers is being “underestimated” according to Laura Fournie, Duty Free & Travel Retail Sales Manager of Maison Ferrand, who shared her insights into how stakeholders can best respond to their “high” expectations.

Commenting on how evolving shopper profiles and purchasing behaviours are impacting how spirits brands present themselves in the channel, she said: “They are looking for authenticity, craftsmanship and also sustainability and mindful drinks.”

TRBusiness caught up with Fourni at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore earlier this month to find out more about how the independent fine spirits producer is staying relevant.

“They [travellers] are looking for storytelling, new brands – and they really want to have something to gift people, but also to have a good self purchasing for self enjoyment,” she explained.

Hit play to learn more about how Maison Ferrand is leveraging its authenticity to create memorable experiences for travellers alongside building strong partnerships with operators at key international hubs, plus more…

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