Maison Margiela Fragrances fly at CDFG Sanya with airport themed pop-up

By Faye Bartle |

Maison Margiela Fragrances

The airport themed Maison Margiela Fragrances pop-up at Sanya Duty Free Shopping Complex ran from 1-28 June.

In partnership with China Duty Free Group (CDFG), Maison Margiela Fragrances launched a summer pop-up at Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haitang Bay.

This immersive experience, which ran from 1-28 June, was designed to evoke a chic airport lounge and invited visitors to discover the brand and to find their signature scent.

“We are honoured to partner with CDFG again in 2024 in bringing our immersive airport-themed pop-up to life,” said Molly Li, L’Oréal Travel Retail Asia Pacific General Manager in charge of Maison Margiela Fragrances.

“This pop-up exemplifies L’Oréal Group’s leadership in conquering the fragrance category, and our commitment to bring innovative consumer engagement for travelers and fragrance enthusiast alike.”

Consumers could browse the Replica collection featuring fragrances, bath and body products and home scents.

Maison Margiela Fragrances

Customers could check-in at a digital kiosk and personalise a Replica boarding pass with their name and preferred travel date.

Products in the spotlight included the collection’s best-seller, Lazy Sunday Morning Eau de Toilette, as well as the latest scent, From The Garden.

For a keepsake of their visit, customers could check-in at the digital kiosk within the pop-up and personalise a Replica boarding pass with their name and preferred travel date.

Maison Margiela Fragrances extended this interactive element to Block A of CDFG Sanya Duty Free.

In turn, this pinpointed travellers to go and experience the main pop-up in Block C.

Maison Margiela Fragrances

Visitors could enter their name on the departures inspired flip-board.

Enhancing the airport theme was Maison Margiela Fragrances’ interactive departure flip-board showcasing the main destinations that inspired its Replica fragrances.

From a design perspective, the pop-up echoed Maison Margiela’s brand codes, from the all-white colour palette to luggage installations that showcase the Maison’s signature Bianchetto treatment.

The pop-up also featured a dedicated café corner offering complimentary coffees.

