Maison Marou chocolaterie opens at Singapore Changi Airport

Image Credit: Marou Faiseurs de Chocolat

Maison Marou has opened a store at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 1 Departure Hall.

Inspired by the silhouette of the Supertrees at the city’s Gardens by the Bay, the Singapore store features red metal frames as the core material with two tree trunks planted on either side.

The design is supported by oval display units, while the trunks branch out to outline the canopy ceiling.

It marks the first retail outpost outside of Vietnam for bean-to-bar chocolaterie Marou Faiseurs de Chocolat, which was founded by Samuel Maruta and Vincent Mourou in 2011.

The brand blends French culinary know-how with Southeast Asian flavours, with its chocolate creations offering a sensory journey into Vietnamese cacao and chocolate.

Maison Marou Singapore carries a selection of exclusive products, including a collection of three single-origin chocolate bars: French Kaya Toast Dark Chocolate 55%; Gula Melaka Dark Chocolate 55%; and Kopi & Popped Rice 44% Cacao.

Image Credit: Marou Faiseurs de Chocolat

Furthermore, three boxes of chocolate creations only available at the hub – Pandan and Tropical Fruit Napolitains, Peanut with Chili and Ginger Nougat Napolitains, and Guava enrobed with 65% dark chocolate..

Image Credit: Marou Faiseurs de Chocolat

Rooted in its ‘Doing Good, Tasting Good’ philosophy, Marou is is known for its single-origin Vietnamese dark chocolate, which features six cacao origins in Southern Vietnam. As such, each chocolate bar tells a story of its unique terroir and authentic character.

Its Flavors of Vietnam collection celebrates Vietnam’s indigenous fruits, nuts, and spices. Plus, the brand advocates eco-friendly packaging and traditional manual silkscreen printing.

New destinations for Maison Marou will follow, according to the company.

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