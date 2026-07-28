Maison Marou chocolaterie opens at Singapore Changi Airport

By Faye Bartle |

Image Credit: Marou Faiseurs de Chocolat
Maison Marou Singapore

Marou Founder Vincent Mourou and Gwyn Sin, VP, Conc Sales & Innovation, Changi Airport Group.

Maison Marou has opened a store at Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 1 Departure Hall. 

Inspired by the silhouette of the Supertrees at the city’s Gardens by the Bay, the Singapore store features red metal frames as the core material with two tree trunks planted on either side.

The design is supported by oval display units, while the trunks branch out to outline the canopy ceiling.

It marks the first retail outpost outside of Vietnam for bean-to-bar chocolaterie Marou Faiseurs de Chocolat, which was founded by Samuel Maruta and Vincent Mourou in 2011.

The brand blends French culinary know-how with Southeast Asian flavours, with its chocolate creations offering a sensory journey into Vietnamese cacao and chocolate.

Maison Marou Singapore carries a selection of exclusive products, including a collection of three single-origin chocolate bars: French Kaya Toast Dark Chocolate 55%; Gula Melaka Dark Chocolate 55%; and Kopi & Popped Rice 44% Cacao.

Image Credit: Marou Faiseurs de Chocolat
Maison Marou Singapore

A number of Singapore exclusive products are available.

Furthermore, three boxes of chocolate creations only available at the hub – Pandan and Tropical Fruit Napolitains, Peanut with Chili and Ginger Nougat Napolitains, and Guava enrobed with 65% dark chocolate..

Image Credit: Marou Faiseurs de Chocolat
Maison Marou Singapore

The Maison Marou Singapore store is inspired by the Supertrees at the city’s Gardens by the Bay.

Rooted in its ‘Doing Good, Tasting Good’ philosophy, Marou is is known for its single-origin Vietnamese dark chocolate, which features six cacao origins in Southern Vietnam. As such, each chocolate bar tells a story of its unique terroir and authentic character.

Its Flavors of Vietnam collection celebrates Vietnam’s indigenous fruits, nuts, and spices. Plus, the brand advocates eco-friendly packaging and traditional manual silkscreen printing.

New destinations for Maison Marou will follow, according to the company.

READ NEXT: Lark Distilling Co. swoops into Asian travel retail with Lotte at Changi

READ NEXT: TR Consumer Forum – the Asian traveller reset

READ NEXT: Moët Hennessy extends X.O. Spirit of Travel campaign in global travel retail

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Food & Confectionery

On location: A Toblerone crystal bar, an auction, and a confectionery first

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR [UPDATED] Mondelēz World Travel Retail (WTR) is setting a new bar...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Lotte Duty Free celebrates 100 days at Incheon Airport

Image Credit: Lotte Duty Free Lotte Duty Free held a special event in the departure hall of...

image description image description
International

PMI reports double-digit adjusted EPS growth in Q2

Image Credit: PMI Philip Morris International (PMI) delivered record...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Skrewball expands into European travel retail with Heinemann launch International
image description
Maker's Mark unveils airport-exclusive Artist Series for GTR International
image description
Areas enters UK market with acquisition of TRGC International
image description
Skull X Ltd enters Australian travel retail with Perth launch Asia & Pacific
image description
Balenciaga opens first duty-free boutique in the region at Istanbul Airport Europe
image description
What's shaping the next wave of cruise retail? Ferries & Cruise Ships
image description
Chanel opens standalone Fragrance & Beauty boutique at YYZ Channel News
image description
Peace Arch Duty Free completes outdoor renovation The Americas
image description
The Bluedog Group appoints Rebecca Mann to senior communications role International
image description
Yash launches Serpent's Cask whisky with global TR-first strategy International
right