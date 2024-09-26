Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail has unveiled Noblige Noir, a new travel retail exclusive cognac from Maison Martell. It will be rolling out in the GTR channel from October, supported by an omnichannel launch strategy.

Within Asia Pacific, Martell Noblige Noir will make its debut at Hong Kong International Airport in partnership with Duty Zero by cdf. The cognac targets non-festive or informal gifting occasions, and the growing Asian consumer base for fine cognac.

Engaging activations and tastings across Asian markets are planned, to allow travellers the opportunity to experience the cognac’s woody aromatics and complex, dramatic flavour profile.

Martell targets new consumers

Martell Noblige Noir is presented in distinctive black and gold packaging, embossed with gold and travel-exclusive labels.

Martell Cellar Master Christophe Valtaud described Martell Noblige Noir (the second expression from the Noblige range in GTR) as a more intense and audacious tasting experience than ever before.

“Crafted with charred wood, the nose delivers an explosion of intense toasted aromas, accompanied by dried fruit and a hint of liquorice,” he explained. “After swirling, notes of almond, hazelnut and raisin arise, complemented by opulent wood, leather, mocha and cappuccino.

“In the tasting, you’ll be surprised by notes of blackberry and blackcurrant, as well as dried fig, date and hazelnut and delighted by the long, luxurious finish, making Noblige Noir strikingly rich and complex.”

Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail VP Global Marketing Liya Zhang commented: “Noblige Noir takes the renowned woody signature of Martell Noblige to new extremes, creating that all-important excitement, point of difference and market appeal to both cognac lovers across Asia Pacific, and those just discovering the delights of prestige cognac.

“It’s our ambition to expand the Noblige franchise and galvanise Martell as leader in the prestige category, and from there graduate our customers into experiencing the entire Martell range.”

CDFG Senior Vice President, Product Merchant Department and Assistant President Michelle Sun noted: “We are delighted to work with Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail to expand the extraordinary range from Maison Martell, a cognac house with an impeccable reputation across Asia and beyond.

“We are excited to see how travellers respond to the new Noblige Noir travel retail exclusive launch and activation, which aligns with our mission to delight and inspire travel retail shoppers.”

Maisy Au, General Manager of Duty Zero by cdfg, added: “We continually strive to deliver a unique and exceptional portfolio to travellers, so we are delighted to offer this stunning new travel retail exclusive from Maison Martell and Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail. We believe the eye-catching design and strong campaign execution will draw in shoppers to discover more about the distinctive new edition.”

