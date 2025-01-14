Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio appointed Executive Chairman of AirAsia MOVE

By Faye Bartle |

Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio

Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Executive Chairman of AirAsia MOVE.

AirAsia MOVE has appointed Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio as its new Executive Chairman, effective immediately, succeeding Datuk Kamarudin Meranun.

“We are thrilled about having Manfredi onboard, as he is a true visionary who has a deep understanding of the travel ecosystem,” said outgoing Executive Chairman Meranun, who will remain actively engaged as a board director for AirAsia MOVE, along with Tony Fernandes as a strategic advisor in the capacity of Capital A’s CEO.

“His global perspective and passion for innovation will be invaluable as AirAsia MOVE continues to lead in redefining travel in the digital age.

“It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m excited to see where AirAsia MOVE will go under his chairmanship.

“With decades of experience in the global travel industry and luxury hospitality, Manfredi brings with him a wealth of knowledge and strategic insights, and his leadership in Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group and his influence on the broader luxury and personalised travel sector position him as a dynamic force to drive MOVE’s next chapter of growth.”

AirAsia MOVE is the online travel agent (OTA) platform of Capital A. On top of offering OTA services, the AirAsia MOVE ecosystem includes duty free shopping.

“I am excited to take on this new role at AirAsia MOVE, a company that has already transformed how people across Asean experience travel,” said Lefebvre d’Ovidio.

“The digital transformation of travel is just beginning, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to lead such an innovative travel platform into the next phase of innovation and growth.

“As Chairman, I plan to focus on enhancing the user experience, driving personalised solutions, and fostering new partnerships to ensure AirAsia MOVE remains at the forefront of travel innovation.

“As a travel platform, AirAsia MOVE has steadily grown its portfolio from flights and hotels to bundled travel services and experiences, establishing itself as a leader in the ASEAN region.

“My appointment signals a renewed focus on leveraging global expertise to further enhance the platform’s offerings and expand its reach.”

READ MORE: Dufry strikes partnership with airasia shop to broaden offer to travellers

READ MORE: AirAsia travelmall adds duty free pre-order with inflight fulfilment option

