Mars Wrigley ITR drives Asia growth with Transaction Zone rollout

Image Credit: Mars Wrigley ITR Mars Wrigley International Travel Retail (ITR) is accelerating its Asia Pacific strategy with the rollout of its Transaction Zone model and an expanded portfolio of destination-led gifting sleeves, set to be showcased at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition.

The Transaction Zone concept sits at the core of Mars Wrigley ITR’s regional approach, designed to optimise checkout areas and unlock incremental sales at the final point of purchase. Built on shopper insights, the model combines tailored product assortment, strategic placement and high-impact display fixtures to drive impulse purchases in busy, high-traffic environments.

Following strong performance across EMEA airports including Dublin Airport, Frankfurt Airport and Athens International Airport, the concept is now gaining traction in Asia. In partnership with FNA Group International, the Transaction Zone was introduced at Changi Airport Terminal 2 in March, enhancing checkout navigation and visibility.

The rollout has also expanded to Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1, where Mars Wrigley ITR partnered with Eraman to install the concept across four duty free stores. Positioned at both staffed and self-checkout counters, the displays are designed to engage millions of passengers moving through the terminal. Further activations are planned across Asia throughout 2026.

Alongside its retail execution strategy, the company is strengthening its “sense of place” gifting proposition. Initially launched as a Singapore-exclusive design at last year’s TFWA Asia Pacific event, the gifting sleeves have delivered strong performance, including an uplift in units sold and successful extensions into key seasonal moments such as Lunar New Year 2026.

The range is now expanding with two new designs: a Malaysia-themed sleeve and a broader Asia-inspired concept, both set to launch in summer 2026. By combining local storytelling with gifting formats, the initiative aims to deepen emotional engagement with travellers while increasing conversion and basket spend. Image Credit: Mars Wrigley ITR

“Our return to TFWA Asia Pacific underscores our commitment to our regional partners and travellers,” said An de Volder, Mars Wrigley ITR Market Director. “The introduction of our Transaction Zone model in Asia is a game changer for the checkout experience, creating high-impact spaces that drive engagement, increase conversion and grow the overall category.”

“At the same time, our expanded location-based gifting sleeves, tap into the travellers desire for unique, localised gifts. These initiatives are perfect examples of how we are using insights to deliver meaningful retail solutions that create genuine value and memorable moments for shoppers.”

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