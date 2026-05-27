Masi: Consumers are drinking less, but drinking ‘better’

By Faye Bartle |

Image Credit: TRBusiness/The Bluedog Group
– TRBusiness

Pier Giuseppe Torresani, Sales Director, Masi.

VIDEO ▶️: Masi Agricola hopes the wine category in travel retail will continue to level up in terms of the quality of the wine that is sold, mirroring what is happening on the domestic markets.

As Pier Giuseppe Torresani, Sales Director, Masi, told us at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore earlier this month: “People drink bit less today but they drink better – so instead of buying multiple bottles of cheap wine, they prefer to buy a few bottles of premium, quality wine from a brand that they trust.”

He went on to describe the lower marginality of the wine category in GTR, compared to other categories, being key difficulty.

“We are a bit squeezed by the needs of the landlord, who have to cover the high costs that they have… and the need for this channel to have wines that are very competitive compared to the domestic market.”

In recent years, the scope for profit margins has become even more reduced, he said, making it challenging to run sustainable business model.

Success, for Masi, however, is not measured by the number of bottles, but the quality of its presence in the channel. Hit play to learn more…

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