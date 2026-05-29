Matiere Premiere enters Greater China GTR with Bluebell Group

Image Credit: Matiere Premiere

French high perfumery house Matiere Premiere has expanded its partnership with Bluebell Group into travel retail across mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, marking a significant step forward in the brand’s Asian growth strategy.

The move builds on the companies’ successful collaboration in Japan, launched in 2024, and South Korea in 2025, as Matiere Premiere continues to strengthen its presence within Asia’s fast-growing luxury fragrance market.

Through the expanded agreement, Bluebell Group will support the development of Matiere Premiere across Greater China travel retail, leveraging its expertise in luxury retail, brand building and regional market operations to introduce the fragrance house to travelling consumers seeking niche and authentic perfume experiences.

Cédric Meiffret, Co-Founder of Matiere Premiere, said: “Expanding our presence into the Greater China travel retail market is a major milestone for Matiere Premiere.

“Following our successful launches in Japan and South Korea, we are thrilled to deepen our relationship with the Bluebell Group. Their unmatched expertise in the Asian luxury landscape makes them the ideal partner to introduce our radical, ingredient-driven perfumery to travellers seeking authentic high-perfumery experiences.

“We have full confidence in Bluebell’s ability to uphold our brand’s authenticity and French heritage while navigating this dynamic and sophisticated market.”

Jenny Lai, President and CEO of Bluebell Greater China, added: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Matiere Premiere. The Chinese fragrance market is evolving rapidly, with consumers seeking niche, authentic brands. Matiere Premiere’s direct, radical and uncompromising scents make them a perfect fit for this sophisticated market.

“I look forward to partnering with the entire Matiere Premiere team to bring this brand to the next level with discerning Chinese clientele.”

As part of the collaboration, Bluebell Group will focus on strengthening Matiere Premiere’s visibility among luxury travelling consumers, while ensuring the brand’s French heritage and positioning remain consistent across all touchpoints.

The partnership reflects the continued momentum behind niche fragrance across Asia, particularly as Chinese consumers increasingly seek distinctive, experience-led luxury brands across both domestic and travel retail channels.

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