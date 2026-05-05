Maurice Hennessy tours Asia for Lunar New Year travel retail partner events

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Moët Hennessy Travel Retail
Maurice Hennessy Lunar New Year tour 2026

Maurice Hennessy, eighth-generation member of the Hennessy family.

Moët Hennessy Travel Retail marked Lunar New Year 2026 with a series of high-profile engagements across Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, led by Maurice Hennessy, eighth-generation member of the Hennessy family, alongside Hennessy Brand Ambassador, Thierry Sales.

Over several days, Maurice Hennessy and Sales connected with key travel retail partners and VIP clients through a curated programme of private dinners, in-store activations, boutique visits, exclusive bottle signings and masterclasses.

The Maison said the visit highlighted its focus on deepening engagement with key partners in the region, while bringing its craftsmanship to life through experiences tailored to the Lunar New Year moment.

As an eighth-generation member of the Hennessy family, Maurice’s presence was designed to offer an authentic connection to the brand’s legacy, while reinforcing the importance of direct engagement with clients and stakeholders.

The travel retail locations selected for visits included Hong Kong International Airport, downtown duty free stores in Hong Kong, and retail doors across Taiwan and Macau.

Moët Hennessy deepens partnerships

In Hong Kong, Moët Hennessy Travel Retail hosted an exclusive 40-guest VIP dinner in partnership with travel retailer CDF-Lagardère at the Michelin-starred Lai Ching Heen restaurant. The evening brought together key operator partners and VIP clients for an immersive exploration of Hennessy’s craftsmanship and savoir-faire.

Guests were welcomed with Hennessy XO cocktails, including an Almond Sazerac, followed by a guided tasting of Hennessy XO, Hennessy XXO and Hennessy Paradis, served neat. The experience highlighted the versatility of the Maison’s cognacs across mixology and gastronomy, supported by expert-led insights.

Image Credit: Moët Hennessy Travel Retail
Moët Hennessy Lunar New Year 2026 tour

The travel retail locations selected for visits were Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau.

The tasting was paired with a Cantonese menu featuring dishes such as steamed lobster with crab roe, smoked egg with Oscietra caviar and wok-fried pigeon, concluding with a traditional double-boiled dessert. The setting featured a Hennessy Year of the Horse sculptural installation, alongside a display of the Maison’s limited-edition Lunar New Year collection.

The visit incorporated Maurice Hennessy and Sales’ first travel retail engagements in Taiwan during the Lunar New Year period. These included boutique visits and a 48-guest VIP dinner in Taipei, hosted in partnership with travel retailers EVERRICH and Tasa Meng at Long Yue restaurant.

Guests were welcomed with Taiwan-exclusive Hennessy VSOP Jasmine cocktails, followed by a guided tasting of Hennessy XO, Hennessy XXO and Hennessy Paradis. The visit also included bottle signing sessions at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, at EVERRICH and Tasa Meng Hennessy stores.

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