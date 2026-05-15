Meet the niche beauty brands looking to boost their business in travel retail

By Faye Bartle |

Image Credit: TRBusiness
– TRBusiness

TRBusiness stepped into the new Launchpad platform at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore to discover more about the emerging and niche perfumes and cosmetics companies showcasing their offerings.

Exhibitors included Aeeve, Bujairami, Glow, Haruharu Wonder, Kreayon, Orlov Paris, Pana Dora Sweden, Semi di Lino and Yusuf Bhai, who took the opportunity to meet directly with decision-makers and tell them more about their products and brand stories.

We dropped by the stands for a first-hand look and to discover why these companies believe they have the ingredients needed to stand out in a crowded marketplace such as travel retail.

Simply click pay on the video below to find out more…

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