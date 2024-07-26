Molton Brown makes Australia downtown duty free debut with Lotte

British heritage fragrance brand Molton Brown has launched in Australia’s downtown duty free market in partnership with Lotte Duty Free, at the retailer’s Sydney Downtown store.



Molton Brown’s full range of bath, body, hand, fragrance and home collections are available to browse and buy.

This includes signature fragrances, such as Re-Charge Black Pepper, Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel and Fiery Pink Pepper feature, as well as new favourites such as Wild Mint & Lavandin.

“We are delighted to announce this launch in a brand new market for us,” said Sophie Sponagle, Head of Business Development, Global Travel Retail, Molton Brown.

“Partnering with Lotte Duty Free to bring our products to domestic duty free shoppers in Australia is the latest step in our mission to create a complete offer for consumers at every touchpoint across Asia Pacific and the global market.

“Our iconic collections are crafted with a dedicated focus on both sustainability and individuality, both of which are key drivers for shoppers in Asia Pacific, and we are thrilled to be expanding our offer to reach more consumers alongside one of the top retailers in the travel retail business.”

The Australian downtown duty free debut builds on Molton Brown’s strong presence in the Australian domestic market, where the brand is listed in David Jones stores and online, and further adds to its growing APAC travel retail footprint.



