Mondelēz WTR debuts Toblerone Strawberry Matcha at Singapore Changi

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR
Mondelēz WTR Toblerone Strawberry Matcha

Only 66 pieces per day are available.

Mondelēz World Travel Retail (WTR) has partnered with Changi Airport and FNA Group International to introduce the new, ultra-limited edition Toblerone Strawberry Matcha.

Handcrafted in a run of 4,000 individually numbered bars, just 66 pieces of the exclusive flavour will be available per day in Changi Airport Terminal 2, for eight weeks throughout May and June.

The bar combines Toblerone’s classic honey and almond nougat with white chocolate and the umami-rich flavour of premium matcha. Dried strawberry pieces provide a sharp acidity that contrasts with the richness of the chocolate, resulting in a creamy, aromatic bar.

The launch is said to underline Mondelēz WTR’s Destination: Value vision, which is focused on driving incremental growth in travel retail by understanding how consumers behave in the channel.

The Toblerone Strawberry Matcha campaign incorporates daily drops, supported by high-profile placement in the airport, influencer partnerships, and out-of-home visibility – all aimed at driving conversion across the category.

Mondelēz creates “Never Square” Collection Boutique 

Mondelēz WTR has introduced a vibrant green and pink Toblerone “Never Square” Collection Boutique pop-up at Changi Airport. The immersive space features brand ambassadors to guide visitors through the story behind the creation.

Each bar purchased is placed in a “Never Square Collection” carrier bag, accompanied by a personalised certificate of authenticity. A live countdown panel tracks how many bars remain for the day, underlining the sense of theatre and hyper-exclusiveness as stock runs down.

Travellers can also capture their boutique visit at a Strawberry Matcha photo installation, or personalise their bar with a custom message at the sleeve printer. For certain Changi loyalty members, a tombola mechanic offers a daily chance to win one of six bars.

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR
Mondelēz Toblerone Strawberry Matcha Changi opening ceremony

Left to right at the ribbon-cutting ceremony: Paul Loo Lip Giam, Group CEO, FNA Group International; Joost Rosmuller, Vice President & Managing Director, Mondelēz World Travel Retail; Jean Hung, Managing Director, Airside Concessions, Changi Airport Group; and Toblerone Brand Ambassador.

The launch was officially inaugurated ahead of this week’s TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on 8 May attended by senior executives from Mondelēz WTR, FNA Group International, and Changi Airport Group.

As part of the launch ceremony, a giant matsuri-style cart delivered the daily ‘drop’ of Toblerone Strawberry Matcha to reinforce its unique product story, sense of place, and theatre within the airport.

In addition, Mondelēz WTR shared more details about the Toblerone Strawberry Matcha campaign in a dedicated speech at the new World of Innovation area at TFWA on Monday 11 May.

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR
Mondelēz WTR Toberlone Strawberry Matcha Never Square pop-up Singapore Changi

The Toblerone “Never Square” Collection Boutique pop-up at Singapore Changi Airport.

Mondelēz World Travel Retail Vice President & Managing Director Joost Rosmuller commented: “Toblerone has always been considered an icon of travel, but today’s travellers expect more than simply finding familiar products at the airport.

“With Strawberry Matcha, we have created an ultra-exclusive launch campaign that meets travellers’ needs for rarity, scarcity, and exclusivity. This is the key to driving category value and reinforcing Toblerone’s position as the leader in premium confectionery in global travel retail.

“We’re proud to partner with Changi Airport and FNA Group International for the eye-catching activation which reflects our Destination: Value vision in action, where innovation and experiential retail work together to create moments that travellers genuinely remember.”

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR
Mondelēz WTR Toblerone Strawberry Matcha matsuri-style cart

As part of the launch ceremony, a giant matsuri-style cart delivered the daily ‘drop’ of Toblerone Strawberry Matcha.

Changi Airport Group Managing Director, Airside Concessions Jean Hung noted: “At Changi Airport, we are constantly looking for ways to enhance the travel retail experience by creating moments that surprise, delight and give travellers a reason to explore and discover.

“The Toblerone Strawberry Matcha pop-up combines an ultra‑limited product with strong storytelling, daily drops and immersive experiences that turn a purchase into an event. We are certain this collaboration with Mondelēz World Travel Retail and FNA Group International will add a touch of fun and excitement to travellers’ airport experience.”

FNA Group International Group CEO Paul Loo Lip Giam, commented: “Together with Mondelēz WTR and Changi Airport Group, we have crafted an exciting launch that reimagines what confectionery can look like in travel retail.

“The “Never Square” Collection Boutique turns a single product into a destination within the airport. Instead of simply picking up a chocolate bar, travellers are drawn into a space that encourages discovery, gifting, and interaction. That kind of experience helps the category to stand out and gives passengers a reason to engage.”

READ NEXT: Mondelēz activates Cadbury Biscoff innovation at London Luton Airport

READ NEXT: Mondelēz WTR rolls out Easter activations across Europe

 READ NEXT: Mondelēz WTR opens “House of Brands” at Kuala Lumpur Airport

 

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