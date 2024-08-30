Montblanc opens new boutique at Kempegowda International Airport

By Benedict Evans |

The Neo Concept’s scope is to have a recognisable retail experience grounded in Montblanc’s brand identity.

The new boutique, established in Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport through AMRPL becomes the country’s first to showcase Montblanc’s new Neo3 interior concept.

Located in Kempegowda International Airport’s new terminal, the boutique is first in the country to debut the Maison’s latest Neo3 retail design, which Montbland said offers an immersive customer experience with dedicated areas for Montblanc’s watches, writing instruments, accessories, technological devices and a wide range of leather goods.

The Neo3 design expands on earlier Neo designs by French designer and interiors architect Noé Duchaufour-Lawrance, adding travertine and handmade concrete wall finishes to the existing wooden floors and black lacquer of the boutique.

Gaurav Singh, CEO of AMRPL stated: “We are thrilled to announce the opening of Montblanc’s exclusive outlet at Bangalore’s Kempegowda International Airport Terminal 2. This strategic partnership between Montblanc and AMRPL goes beyond Adani Airports, marking our commitment to expanding luxury retail across India. We invite travelers to explore Montblanc’s iconic writing instruments, leather goods, timepieces, fragrances, and accessories.

Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a first-time admirer, this outlet promises elegance, craftsmanship, and inspiration. At AMRPL, we believe in curating exceptional experiences for passengers. The choice to launch Montblanc at Bangalore Airport reflects our dedication to offering world-class luxury, setting a new standard for travel retail.”

The new design also features a silhouette of the iconic Mont Blanc mountain on the façade of the boutique, extending the inspiration expressed in the Maison’s Montblanc Haus in Hamburg which opened in 2022.

Leather products are presented in a shelving system that runs all around the entrance of the boutique, spotlighting its newly reformed leather collection, designed by Artistic Director Marco Tomasetta.

“As we unveil this elegant space, we envision a journey that extends beyond Bangalore. Our collaboration with Montblanc is just the beginning. We look forward to introducing the brand to other airports in the near future, ensuring that travelers across the country can experience the epitome of sophistication,” added Singh.

This area in the boutique also showcases Montblanc’s collections and travel accessories.

Montblanc is retailing a selection of high-complication timepieces, including the Montblanc 1858, Star Legacy and Heritage collections.

The writing instrument area of the boutique features Montblanc’s Meisterstück and StarWalker collections, along with the brand’s limited editions, such as: Great Characters; Writers Edition; and Masters of Art series.

Commenting on the opening, Neeraj Walia, MD & CEO of Montblanc India, said: “A destination like never before, Bangalore’s T2 airport is the perfect location to reveal the Maison’s latest Neo3 interior concept in India. This retail concept is focused on enhancing customer experience by creating a welcoming environment, with rich materials and clean displays. With India being an important market for Montblanc, we are pleased to be extending our presence here with AMRPL.”

