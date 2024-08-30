Nancy-Bird Walton Airport issues “rare opportunity” duty free tender

Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI) has issued a tender for a duty free retail partner ahead of its hotly anticipated opening in late 2026.

Retailers who completed the registration of interest process have now been invited to tender to become WSl’s duty free retail partner.

“We are well on the way to delivering a top-tier shopping experience for our future passengers, visitors and staff,” said WSI CEO Simon Hickey.

“We’re excited to be building an airport in Sydney’s cultural heartland that can be a destination in its own right and we want to collaborate with retailers that champion customer engagement and provide a distinctive experience that reflects the region in which we’ll be operating.

“While construction of the airport has been forging ahead, today’s announcement [on 29 August, 2024] also shows we are building up momentum in important commercial offerings as we move closer to opening our doors from late 2026.”

WSl’s General Manager for Retail Glyn Williams is leading the planning and design aspect of the new shopping and dining experience at the airport, which is set to be an important global gateway for Western Sydney.

“The tender announced today is a rare opportunity for a duty-free retailer to join a spectacular new shopping destination that will put Western Sydney on the map,” said Williams.

“We are focused on delivering a premium experience, providing access to world renown brands whilst incorporating a localised flavour.”

WSI will have around 7,000 square metres of leasable retail space. This includes more than 40 retail stores, and more than 2,200 square metres of duty free space within the international terminal.

Tenders for other categories including foreign exchange, travel essentials, general retail, food and beverage and vending are among those that will be undertaken in the next 12 months.

According to the airport, further updates on the timing of the remaining tenders will be announced in due course (interested parties can contact [email protected] for more information).

WSI is on track to open to international, domestic and air cargo services by late 2026, and will have capacity for up to 10 million passengers a year.

Ultimately, it will have capacity for handling more than 80 million annual passengers.

READ MORE: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Teremana Tequila launches at Sydney Airport

READ MORE: Molton Brown makes Australia downtown duty free debut with Lotte

READ MORE: L’Occitane TR launches biggest-ever Sol de Janeiro airport summer tour