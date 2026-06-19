Narraid’s Mandarin service aims to bridge staff knowledge gap at the POS

By Faye Bartle |

Image Credit: TRBusiness/The Bluedog Group
Amberrich

TRBusiness’ Faye Bartle with Melvin Broekaart, CEO, Narraid and Jason Cao, Founder & MD, Amberich International (HK).

VIDEO ▶️ The Mandarin service for Narraid, an AI-powered audio learning and brand storytelling platform designed especially for frontline travel retail teams, went live across mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR from mid-May 2026.

TRBusiness at down with the company’s CEO Melvin Broekaart and his business partner Jason Cao, Founder & Managing Director, Amberich International (HK), to find out more about what the app can do to help Chinese travelling consumers better navigate their purchasing choices.
In a nutshell, Narraid transforms brand content into short, engaging podcast-style episodes that staff can listen to in their native language, helping brands and retailers to keep their product knowledge and brand stories fresh – long after traditional training sessions.
It’s easy to see how it can be a useful tool, with research by Pi Insight (2025) showing 83% of travel retail customers identify a staff knowledge gap during the purchase journey, and that confident, well-informed staff influence up to 46% of purchase decisions.

Narraid turns each brand’s written materials into short, story-driven audio episodes lasting three to 10 minutes long, which staff can listen to on the way to work, during a break, or in time they have earmarked for learning.

Episodes can be produced in roughly a week after receiving a brief. What’s more, staff progress is gamified with milestones, awards and brand-branded souvenirs on completion.

The China expansion grows the company’s reach beyond the 25+ languages and markets where the platform is already active today – and more than 150 global brands are expected to be available on the platform across beauty, wines & spirits, confectionery, and fashion categories once the partnership reaches full scale.

Hit play on the video to learn more about how the app can help Western luxury brands to train Chinese floor staff at scale…

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