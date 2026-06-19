Narraid’s Mandarin service aims to bridge staff knowledge gap at the POS

Image Credit: TRBusiness/The Bluedog Group VIDEO ▶️ The Mandarin service for Narraid, an AI-powered audio learning and brand storytelling platform designed especially for frontline travel retail teams, went live across mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR from mid-May 2026.

TRBusiness at down with the company’s CEO Melvin Broekaart and his business partner Jason Cao, Founder & Managing Director, Amberich International (HK), to find out more about what the app can do to help Chinese travelling consumers better navigate their purchasing choices.

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In a nutshell, Narraid transforms brand content into short, engaging podcast-style episodes that staff can listen to in their native language, helping brands and retailers to keep their product knowledge and brand stories fresh – long after traditional training sessions.

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It’s easy to see how it can be a useful tool, with research by Pi Insight (2025) showing 83% of travel retail customers identify a staff knowledge gap during the purchase journey, and that confident, well-informed staff influence up to 46% of purchase decisions.

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Narraid turns each brand’s written materials into short, story-driven audio episodes lasting three to 10 minutes long, which staff can listen to on the way to work, during a break, or in time they have earmarked for learning.

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Episodes can be produced in roughly a week after receiving a brief. What’s more, staff progress is gamified with milestones, awards and brand-branded souvenirs on completion.

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The China expansion grows the company’s reach beyond the 25+ languages and markets where the platform is already active today – and more than 150 global brands are expected to be available on the platform across beauty, wines & spirits, confectionery, and fashion categories once the partnership reaches full scale.

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Hit play on the video to learn more about how the app can help Western luxury brands to train Chinese floor staff at scale…

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