NARS debuts Natural Matte Longwear Foundation in Hainan travel retail

Image Credit: Shiseido NARS has introduced its new Natural Matte Longwear Foundation to travel retail, debuting the product through a high-impact activation in Hainan.

Launched by Shiseido Travel Retail, the foundation is showcased at the cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haitang Bay until 28 April 2026, in partnership with China Duty Free Group. The product is also rolling out across travel retail locations globally from April.

Building on the success of NARS Light Reflecting Foundation, the new launch reinforces the brand’s strength in the complexion category and its strategic role within Shiseido Travel Retail’s prestige makeup portfolio, particularly among Chinese travellers.

Felicia Wang, Brand and Marketing Director, NARS, Shiseido Travel Retail, said: “Beauty remains a leading category in travel retail, and makeup innovation is at the heart of what excites and inspires consumers who are looking for high-performance products that are easy to use and deliver flawless results wherever they go.

“The new NARS Natural Matte Longwear Foundation introduces a scientifically advanced solution tailored to the diverse environments our travellers navigate. By combining cutting-edge technology with immersive retail experiences, we are creating meaningful connections that build consumer confidence, drive conversion and deepen loyalty. We are grateful for our continued partnership with China Duty Free Group and look forward to advancing the prestige makeup category across Travel Retail Asia.”

The foundation delivers 24-hour wear with a breathable, second-skin matte finish, powered by NARS’ Pore Refining Trio™ and Weightless Blur Technology. The formula offers buildable coverage, shine control and a soft-focus effect that smooths skin texture, while integrating skincare-inspired ingredients in line with the growing “skinification” trend. Image Credit: Shiseido

Developed to perform across diverse climates, including humid environments such as Hainan, the serum-like texture combines longwear performance with comfort. The shade range includes tones tailored for Asian skin, including Yulong, Yangyang, Kailash and Gion.

The ‘Face Everything’ outpost brings the launch to life through an immersive retail experience. Designed in NARS’ signature black-and-white aesthetic, the space features a central sculptural display, shade consultation zones and interactive elements. Campaign visuals starring Xiao Zhan enhance visibility, while a blind-box vending machine adds a gamified element to engage consumers. Image Credit: Shiseido

Personalisation is central to the activation, with self-pack bundle sets allowing travellers to select their preferred shades. Additional features include a lifestyle corner designed for product trial and social sharing, as well as live weekend make-up demonstrations led by NARS artists.