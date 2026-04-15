Nestlé ITR drives Asia Pacific growth with experience-led strategy

Image Credit: Nestlé ITR

Nestlé International Travel Retail is accelerating its focus on Asia Pacific through an experience-led confectionery strategy, centred on its A.C.T. (Attract, Convert, Thrive) framework.

Designed to respond to evolving traveller expectations, the A.C.T. model positions experience, engagement and innovation at the core of category growth. The approach focuses on boosting visibility and footfall through immersive retail, converting shoppers through emotional triggers such as gifting and self-treat, and building long-term value through innovation, sustainability and global brand strength.

“Experience-led retail is becoming essential to category growth, particularly in Asia Pacific,” said Fred Porchet, General Manager, Nestlé International Travel Retail. “A.C.T. allows us to strengthen confectionery’s role in travel retail by enhancing discovery, increasing engagement and ultimately encouraging more travellers to shop.”

Asia Pacific remains a key growth engine for the business, driven by strong passenger recovery and shifting traveller demographics. With Gen Z set to become the largest spending group in travel retail, expectations around digital interaction, engagement and brand purpose are rapidly evolving.

“We see Asia Pacific as a critical growth driver for the future,” Porchet added. “With Gen Z shaping the future of the travel retail landscape, we are investing in experience-led platforms and digital engagement that create meaningful brand interactions, increase category engagement and convert more travellers into shoppers.”

Image Credit: Nestlé ITR

A key highlight of the strategy will be showcased at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore, where NITR will present the Asia Pacific debut of KitKat Japan. Known for its limited editions and distinctive flavours, the range continues to attract strong global appeal.

The launch will be supported by digital and gaming-inspired activations aimed at driving engagement and conversion, while reinforcing confectionery’s role as a key impulse and gifting category. KitKat’s global collaboration with Formula 1will also feature prominently, highlighting travel retail-exclusive products.

In addition, NITR will showcase its refreshed Nestlé Chocolate range under the “Swiss Expertise” platform, alongside new flavour innovations for After Eight, including concepts that move “beyond mint” to appeal to evolving consumer tastes.

“We are presenting powerful platforms that unlock immersive experiences and digitalisation,” said Porchet. “By transforming traditional retail environments into interactive brand spaces, we encourage discovery and impulse purchase while delivering value for our retail partners.”

By combining the A.C.T. framework with youth-focused innovation, digital engagement and global brand storytelling, Nestlé International Travel Retail is positioning itself to drive long-term confectionery growth across Asia Pacific, while supporting partners in enhancing footfall, conversion and overall category value.

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