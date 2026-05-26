Nestlé ITR introduces a ‘taste of KitKat Japan’ to Singapore Changi Airport

Image Credit: Nestlé ITR

Nestlé International Travel Retail (NITR) has unveiled a new ‘taste of KitKat Japan’ activation at Singapore Changi Terminal 2.

The launch is part of NITR’s wider strategy to bring the brand’s Japanese-inspired flavours – described as “must-buy gifting items” – to international travellers across global travel retail.

The curated flavour assortment available includes KitKat Shima Lemon, KitKat Fuji Blueberry Cheesecake, KitKat Matcha and KitKat Otono No Amasa (Intense Chocolate).

At the centre of the activation is a ‘Taste of Japan’ experience, inspired by Japanese gifting culture and discovery moments, that invites travellers to browse, sample and share the Japanese flavours.

According to NITR, the collection is perfect for sharing, gifting or personal indulgence, offering consumers an accessible way to bring home a memorable travel souvenir.

To encourage engagement and conversion, shoppers who spend S$25 (US$19.50) on selected products can take part in a collectible “Katcha-Pon” mystery prize experience, inspired by Japan’s popular capsule toy culture.

Other key features of the social-media-friendly space include Japanese-inspired design elements, bold red-and-pink merchandising, and interactive elements.

Image Credit: Nestlé ITR

“This launch represents more than a confectionery promotion; it is the start of a broader journey to bring authentic KitKat Japan flavour experiences to travellers in Singapore,” noted NITR general manager Fred Porchet. Today’s travellers are increasingly looking for products that feel exclusive, culturally distinctive and giftable, and KitKat Japan delivers exactly that.

“We see enormous potential to expand the experience with more seasonal surprises and even more immersive shopper engagement concepts in the months ahead. Our ambition is to make the ‘Taste of Japan’ a true travel retail phenomenon that keeps travellers coming back to discover what’s new.”

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