Nestlé Travel Retail International targets growth in Asia Pacific region at TFWA

Nestlé Travel Retail International (NITR) is exhibiting at the TFWA Asia Pacific Conference & Exhibition, armed with new products and a new VERSE strategy to share.

NITR says its focus is on products within its VERSE (Value, Engagement, Regeneration, Sense of Place and Execution) model, including new travel retail-exclusive lines led by Nestlé Sustainably Sourced Cocoa.

Stewart Dryburgh, General Manager for NITR, said: “Asia Pacific is a key market for Nestlé. Our products are well known, and we enjoy strong collaborations with leading retailers within travel retail. That said, there is always room for further growth.

Our focus on innovation and forward-thinking gives us the opportunity to not only improve our standing in this diverse region but also to extend the overall food and confectionery basket within the channel.”

New products

NITR’s key Kitkat offer, which includes its Senses Cookie Dough, Senses Lotus & Milk, and Destination Packs, will also be featured at the TFWA Asia Pacific event, along with Smarties products and the latest additions to the company’s increasingly important coffee line-up.

Dryburgh noted that sales of coffee in the Asia region have grown dramatically – over 300% – during the past 12 months, buoyed by a strong and increasing demand in China. “NITR is fortunate to be in the position to meet this substantial demand as we have known and trusted brands and a range to suit every market segment.”

Nescafe Gold and Original will be featured, along with the Gold Roastery – a batch roasted coffee in Light Roast and Dark Roast blends. Its barista-inspired instant coffees such as the Azera range are also proving popular on the Asian market.

Dryburgh cited research from Mordor Intelligence into the APAC Travel Retail Market – Companies & Trends, indicating that travel retail in Asia is expected to show significant growth this year to reach an estimated U$90bn by 2029.

“NITR is ready for that growth trend,” he said, adding: “We have the products to match consumer demands and the willingness and ability to support our partners. The Asia Pacific region is fascinating because of its diversity. Regional markets need to be identified and targeted with suitable products to enhance Sense of Place and the growing trend towards experiences within travel and travel retail.

Nestlé sustainably sourced cocoa

Nestlé Sustainably Sourced Cocoa showcases Nestlé’s work over the past 15 years in major cocoa growing regions via the Nestlé Cocoa Plan.

“I am confident that Nestlé Sustainably Sourced Cocoa can drive incremental sales in the Asia Pacific region,” he added. “It is tailor made to suit the demands of the increasingly important GenZ travellers who are seeking something different, something that lives up to its name. At the same time, it appeals to all chocolate lovers.”

This new premium travel retail-exclusive product has strong sustainability credentials through the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, which supports the education of over 156,00 children through Nestlé’s collaboration with Rain Forest Alliance.

NITR says Smarties is another brand with strong sustainability credentials; it claims Smarties is as the world’s first global confectionery brand to switch to recyclable paper packaging across its entire portfolio, and travel retail exclusive products are key to its performance within the channel.

“We are determined to show that NITR is living up to its aim to make food the most purchased category in travel retail,” Dryburgh said, adding: “We look forward to continued growth in Asia Pacific and the TFWA event is the perfect place to share our brands, theirs and our stories and sustainability credentials, and to underline our aim to make food the #1 most purchased category in travel retail.”

Platform for change

NITR’s ‘Together We Grow’ platform aims to help retail partners accelerate sustainable programmes, and will be a key part of NITR’s presentation in Singapore.

The platform falls under the Regeneration pillar of NITR’s VERSE model (Value, Engagement, Regeneration, Sense of Place and Execution) and is exclusive to travel retail.

Similarly, the Nestlé Cocoa Plan was launched in 2009.

It has engaged more than 150,000 cocoa-farming families so far, building on three pillars: Better farming, aiming to improve livelihoods in communities; better lives, aiming to improve social conditions for families and better cocoa, aiming to improve product sustainability.

The concept also incorporates Nestlé’s Income Accelerator Programme for selected Kitkat products which builds on the company’s efforts to tackle child labour risks in cocoa production.

The programme aims to improve the livelihoods of cocoa-farming families and incentivise enrolment of children in school, while advancing regenerative agriculture practices and gender equality. It has impacted the lives of thousands of families.

