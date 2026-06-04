New international commercial area opens at KIX

Image Credit: Kansai Airports

Kansai Airports has completed the final phase of the multi-year renovation of Terminal 1 at Kansai International Airport (KIX), unveiling a new international commercial area that significantly expands the airport’s retail and dining offer.

The new zone officially opened on 2 June and forms part of Phase 4 of the redevelopment programme, bringing the five-year transformation project to a close. To mark the occasion, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with Kansai Airports Representative Director and CEO Yoshiyuki Yamaya, Representative Director and Co-CEO Benoît Rulleau, alongside airport stakeholders and commercial partners.

Located within the expanded central international departures area, the new development extends the commercial zone to both the north and south of the section first introduced in December 2023. The latest phase adds 24 new outlets, creating a significantly enhanced pre-departure environment for international passengers.

The expanded offer combines luxury fashion and accessories brands with specialty retailers showcasing regional products and souvenirs, alongside a broad range of food and beverage concepts. The development reflects Kansai Airports’ ambition to create a more engaging and commercially attractive passenger journey while strengthening the airport’s position as a key gateway to western Japan.

As part of the redevelopment, the airport has also introduced a new ‘Call to Gate’ system, designed to optimise the timing of gate announcements. By delaying gate calls until closer to boarding, passengers are encouraged to spend more time in the central departures area, creating greater opportunities for retail and dining engagement while providing a more relaxed airport experience.

With the completion of the project, the central international departures area has expanded to approximately 1.6 times its pre-renovation size, representing one of the most significant commercial enhancements in the airport’s history.

Image Credit: Kansai Airports

The completion of the Terminal 1 redevelopment comes as Kansai Airports continues to invest in the passenger experience and commercial infrastructure at KIX, positioning the airport to accommodate future growth in international travel while supporting the wider tourism ambitions of the Kansai region.

Kansai Airports said it will continue working closely with its commercial partners to create new travel experiences and further strengthen the airport’s role as a gateway to Japan.

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