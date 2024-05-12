Ospree Duty Free strikes JV with King Power Intl Singapore in expansion push

By Luke Barras-hill |

L-R: Avishek Bambi Das, CEO of Ospree Duty Free and Sunil Tuli, Group CEO King Power Group (HK).

Ospree Duty Free and King Power International Singapore have established a new joint venture called King Power Ospree Pte. Ltd.

The move, revealed today (12 May), underlines the expansion ambitions of Ospree Duty Free, the recently rebranded retail fascia (formerly Mumbai Duty Free) from Mumbai Travel Retail Pvt Ltd (MTRPL), the JV between Flemingo Travel Retail and Adani Airport Holdings.

A statement shared with TRBusiness confirms Ospree will leverage synergies and tap into the promising South East Asia market and beyond using King Power’s extensive network and experience in airports, seaports, border locations in Asia and esteemed position as one of the top global duty free players.

Sunil Tuli, Group CEO of King Power Group (Hong Kong), stated: “Collaborating with Ospree, a leading player in Indian travel retail, aligns with our commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences. Together, we eagerly anticipate elevating the standards of travel retail in South East Asia, Australia, and beyond.”

Avishek Bambi Das, CEO of Ospree Duty Free, added: “This strategic partnership with King Power marks a significant milestone for Ospree as we venture into the global arena.

“By combining our expertise with King Power Group’s extensive experience, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to travellers. Southeast Asia is a promising travel retail destination, and with this venture, we are underscoring the imminent growth and expansion for Ospree.”

READ MORE: India: ‘New era’ of rising incomes & hunger for travel

READ MORE: Mumbai Travel Retail becomes Ospree

