Ospree Duty Free collaborates with Himalaylan Rum brand Idaaya

By Benedict Evans |

Idaaya is a premium sipping rum from the heart of the Himalayas.

Ospree Duty Free has added Idaaya Himalayan Sipping Rum to its premium liquor assortment, and marked the occasion with a special flautist performance on 12 July, 2024.

Ospree Duty Free noted Idaaya bridges the gap between traditional and contemporary techniques, and it is India’s first homegrown, travel retail exclusive, award-winning sipping rum.

Boasting a deep amber colour, an aroma of jaggery, vanilla, and all-spice, and hints of caramel, dark chocolate, and tropical fruits, the rum is intended to be evocative of the Himalayas.

Avishek Bambi Das, CEO of Ospree Duty Free, said of the launch: “We are thrilled to offer a platform for Idaaya Rum. This meticulously crafted dark rum embodies the rich heritage of Indian rum-making, and we are  confident it will resonate with the sophisticated palates of our discerning clientele, as their demand for homegrown spirits continues to rise.”

Idaaya is a premium sipping rum from the heart of the Himalayas, aged for twelve years in bourbon casks and finished in a Solera system of Sal wood casks.

Since its launch, Idaaya has already received Double Gold at the prestigious 2024 International SIP Awards.

Additionally, it earned a Silver award for Rums made in Asia at The Asian Spirit Master 2024 chaired by The Spirits Business and Bronze at the International Wine and Spirits Competition 2024 in the aged category, further solidifying its status as a world-class spirit.

“Idaaya strives to capture the essence of discovering a moment of reflection and the spirit of exploration in every bottle, and it feels amazing to have received so much appreciation. Moreover, we’re super excited to partner with Ospree Duty Free, as they share our passion for showcasing exceptional products to a global audience, especially to those seeking India’s rich heritage”,  added Karishma Manga Bedi, Founder & CEO of Idaaya Spirits.

