Ospree Duty Free collaborates on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promotion

By Benedict Evans |

In line with this partnership, Ospree Duty Free has rolled out a promotional campaign across various airports.

Ospree Duty Free has announced its collaboration with T-series, the largest record label in India, for Indian-Hindu blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which features Indian actor Kartik Aryan in the leading role.

In celebration of the film’s success, Kartik Aryan visited the Ospree Duty Free store at Mumbai International Airport on 7 November to interact with fans.

The third instalment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 once again features Kartik Aryan in his role as Rooh Baba; the film blends horror and comedy, and has become the fourth highest grossing Indian film of 2024.

Shoppers stand a chance to win movie tickets and also meet the star himself. At the Mumbai location, couples who shop above ₹10,000 will be eligible for these giveaways, while other cities have varying thresholds (Ahmedabad – ₹8,000, Trivandrum – ₹6,500, Jaipur – ₹6,500, Lucknow – ₹6,500).

An Ospree spokesperson said: “Campaigns like these make the travel experience more memorable. By bringing in surprises and exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities, we are committed to keeping things lively and engaging for our customers.

This marks our second collaboration with Bollywood throb Kartik Aryan and it has been quite a fulfilling experience. We are excited for more such opportunities in the future.”

