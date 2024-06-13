Ospree Duty Free launches no-cost EMI Scheme in its Mumbai stores

Ospree said it hopes this initiative significantly enhances the shopping experience at its stores.

Ospree Duty Free (Ospree) has launched a no-cost EMI (Enterprise Management Incentive) Scheme in Mumbai, which Ospree said makes it the the first duty free business to offer this facility.

Ospree said the new initiative aims to provide an improved consumer experience and a customer-friendly shopping process.

The EMI scheme is available for transactions over INR 25,000, enabling customers to spread the cost of their purchases without added interest.

Shoppers will be able to participate in a three-month no-cost EMI on a variety of fashion, watches, and electronics products.

Avishek Bambii Das, CEO of Ospree Duty Free, commented: “We are excited to be the pioneers in introducing the no-cost EMI scheme in the duty-free sector.

This initiative is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance the shopping experience for our customers.”

Ospree added through the EMI Scheme, it hopes to make luxury and high-end products more accessible, attract more customers, and increase sales, driving growth for the company.

Niraj Kumar, CFO of Ospree Duty Free, added: “By offering a three-month No Cost EMI, we aim to make high-quality products more accessible to our consumers.

This scheme reflects our dedication to customer satisfaction and financial flexibility.”

READ MORE: Ospree Duty Free strikes JV with King Power Intl Singapore in expansion push

READ MORE: India: ‘New era’ of rising incomes & hunger for travel

