Ospree Duty Free now listing iPhone 16 Pro Max on-ground for first time

By Benedict Evans |

The base model is priced at ₹144900 ($1730) and will be available from Friday 27 September.

Ospree Duty Free has announced the exclusive launch of the iPhone 16 Pro Max at its Mumbai store. This makes Ospree the first retailer in India to offer the device on-ground; other retailers in the region are currently limited to pre-order services.

Customers can purchase the iPhone 16 Pro Max at duty free prices, which Ospree noted offers a significant saving compared to standard retail prices in India.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in two variants: 256GB and 512 GB, and three colours: Desert Titanium, Black Titanium and Natural Titanium with prices starting at ₹144900 ($1730) for the base model and going up to ₹164900 ($1970) for the top-end variant.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in-store at Ospree Duty Free from 27 September 2024 for international travellers passing through the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

