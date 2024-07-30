Ospree Duty Free opens TechnOspree store in Mumbai International Airport

By Benedict Evans |

Ospree said the new store promises an unparalleled shopping experience, blending convenience with cutting-edge innovation.

Ospree Duty Free has opened TechnOspree  a new duty-free electronics store, at the heart of Terminal 2 at Mumbai International Airport.

Spread over 184sq m, the new tech store boasts an extensive array of smartphones, tablets to smartwatches, headphones, speakers, and gaming consoles.

Key brands available at the store include Apple, Bose, Bang & Olufsen, JBL, Sony, Marshall, GoPro, and a few duty-free exclusives like Sonos and Atari.

Ospree Duty Free (Ospree) noted the store is designed with the customer experience at its core, and offers a hands-on experience, allowing customers to test products before purchasing.

The duty free retailer also stated TechnOspree is committed to sustainability through the use of eco-friendly products, including energy-efficient gadgets and devices made from recycled materials.

This commitment to green technology aligns with Opsrees’s broader global push towards sustainability.

Speaking at the launch, Avishek Bambii Das, CEO of Ospree Duty Free, said: “We are thrilled to introduce TechnOspree to the world. Our mission is to provide travellers with access to the latest and greatest in technology, all while enjoying the benefits of duty-free shopping.

We believe that by offering a wide range of high-quality electronics at competitive prices, we can enhance the travel experience and make cutting-edge technology more accessible to everyone.”

